Is RF Microneedling Really Dangerous? Dermatologist Reveals Potential Risks

RF Microneedling has become quite the buzz lately. From beauty influencers to skincare enthusiasts, everyone seems obsessed with this treatment. For those who do not know, RF Microneedling combines traditional microneedling with radiofrequency technology. Tiny needles create micro-injuries in the skin, while radiofrequency energy goes deeper to boost collagen and tighten it. It is known to reduce fine lines, acne scars and sagging skin. But recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns about potential health risks linked to the procedure.

On that note, dermatologist Dr Kiran shared her thoughts in an Instagram post. “RF Microneedling just got an FDA warning, but is it really dangerous? The FDA recently flagged RF microneedling for potential side effects,” she wrote in the caption. However, she added that the warning leaves “more answers than questions.” Let's take a closer look.

Potential Risks Of RF Microneedling (As Noted By The FDA)

Burns and scarring

Fat loss and disfigurement

Nerve damage

Surgical repair in some cases

Dr Kiran pointed out that these are still just reports – there are “no data, no numbers and no clear reason for the sudden alert.”

What Experts Have To Say

Experts believe the issue is not with the technology itself, but with who is using it. These side effects usually happen when the procedure is performed incorrectly or with poor technique. When done by trained medical professionals, RF Microneedling remains one of the safest and most effective treatments for skin tightening and collagen boosting.

Dr Kiran added, “The real concern? At-home devices and untrained providers who misuse energy levels or depths. Your safety depends on the hands behind the device, not the device itself.”

The Final Takeaway

In her final note, Dr Kiran reminded that RF Microneedling is a medical procedure, not a DIY trend. She advised choosing certified professionals and avoiding at-home radiofrequency devices altogether.

So, if you are considering RF Microneedling, make sure you do it safely and with the right expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.