Solar Eclipse 2026: Health Myths, Eye Risks And Safety Tips Explained

Skywatchers across parts of the world are turning their gaze upward as today's solar eclipse unfolds, a rare celestial event where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking sunlight. While eclipses have fascinated humanity for centuries, they have also been surrounded by cultural beliefs and health-related myths. In India and many other countries, solar eclipses are often associated with warnings about food consumption, pregnancy risks, eye damage and even "negative energy." But what does science actually say? Do eclipses have any direct impact on human health beyond the obvious risk of looking directly at the Sun?

Medical experts and global health agencies stress that while a solar eclipse is an astronomical event, not a biological one, improper viewing can cause serious eye injury. At the same time, most other health fears linked to eclipses have no scientific basis.

What Is A Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow on parts of the Earth's surface. Depending on alignment, it can be:

Total solar eclipse: The Sun is completely obscured.

The Sun is completely obscured. Partial solar eclipse: Only part of the Sun is covered.

Only part of the Sun is covered. Annular eclipse: The Moon covers the Sun's centre, leaving a "ring of fire."

According to NASA, solar eclipses happen approximately two to five times a year globally, though total eclipses are rare at any given location. Importantly, a solar eclipse does not release harmful radiation or alter atmospheric chemistry in a way that directly affects human health.

The Only Proven Health Risk: Eye Damage

The primary medically recognised risk during a solar eclipse is solar retinopathy, a form of retinal injury caused by staring at the Sun. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) warns that looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can burn the retina without causing immediate pain, potentially leading to permanent vision loss.

Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that regular sunglasses are not safe for eclipse viewing. Only ISO-certified eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods (like pinhole projectors) are recommended.

Myth 1: It's Safe To Look At The Sun During An Eclipse

Fact: It is never safe to look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, even when partially covered.

Pregnancy And Solar Eclipse: Is There Any Risk?

In many cultures, pregnant women are advised to stay indoors during a solar eclipse due to fears of birth defects or miscarriage. However, there is no scientific evidence linking solar eclipses to adverse pregnancy outcomes. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists do not list solar eclipses as a risk factor for foetal abnormalities.

Myth 2: Solar Eclipse Causes Birth Defects

Fact: There is no medical or biological mechanism connecting eclipses to foetal development problems.

Food, Digestion And "Toxicity" Fears

A common belief is that food cooked before or during an eclipse becomes "toxic" or harmful. From a scientific standpoint, food safety depends on storage temperature, hygiene and contamination, not astronomical events. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations confirms that food spoilage occurs due to microbial growth, not changes in sunlight during short celestial events.

Myth 3: Food Becomes Poisonous During An Eclipse

Fact: There is no evidence that solar eclipses alter food chemistry or safety.

Does A Solar Eclipse Affect Mental Health?

Some people report feeling anxious, restless or emotionally unsettled during eclipses. Experts attribute this to psychological factors rather than physiological changes. The National Institute of Mental Health explains that unusual or rare events can trigger anxiety in individuals prone to stress, especially when surrounded by alarming myths.

Myth 4: Eclipses Cause Sudden Behavioural Changes

Fact: Any mood shifts are likely psychological, influenced by belief systems rather than biological effects.

Are There Radiation Risks?

A persistent myth suggests that solar eclipses increase harmful radiation. According to NASA, radiation from the Sun does not intensify during an eclipse. The danger lies in the reduced brightness, which tricks the eyes into thinking it is safe to look at the Sun, leading to retinal injury.

Myth 5: Solar Eclipse Increases Harmful Radiation

Fact: Radiation levels do not spike during an eclipse. The Sun's rays remain the same.

Safe Viewing Guidelines

If you are in a region where the solar eclipse will be visible, follow these tips to enjoy the eclipse safely:

Use ISO 12312-2 certified eclipse glasses.

Avoid binoculars, telescopes or cameras unless fitted with proper solar filters.

Supervise children closely.

Use indirect viewing methods such as a pinhole projector.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology advises that symptoms of solar retinopathy, including blurred vision, blind spots or distorted vision, may appear hours after exposure. Seek immediate medical evaluation if symptoms develop.

Cultural Beliefs vs Scientific Evidence

Solar eclipses have historically been viewed as omens across civilizations. While respecting cultural traditions, health experts emphasise evidence-based understanding. The World Health Organization stresses that misinformation during natural events can lead to unnecessary fear and harmful practices. Understanding that an eclipse is simply a predictable astronomical alignment helps reduce panic and promotes safe participation.

Today's solar eclipse is a spectacular natural phenomenon, not a medical threat. Apart from the well-documented risk of eye damage from direct viewing, there is no scientific evidence supporting claims about pregnancy harm, food contamination or increased radiation. By following simple safety measures and relying on verified information from credible health and scientific organisations, you can enjoy the celestial show without fear.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.