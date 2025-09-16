Soha Ali Khan Performs Push-Up Variations For Strength And Core Stability

Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan never stops motivating her fans with simple, at-home workout routines. This time, she has highlighted one of the most classic bodyweight exercises, push-ups. The star shows that push-ups are not limited to gym-goers or seasoned athletes. Soha demonstrates how anyone can learn this powerful move and gradually build strength with step-by-step modifications.

In her most recent fitness post on Instagram, Soha Ali Khan breaks down the push-up journey into manageable stages. She suggests starting with knee push-ups, which help beginners build basic upper-body endurance while reducing body weight load.

The second variation is the incline push-up, which provides more support than the conventional version while working the arms and chest. This is performed against a bench or other elevated surface. Once strength improves, one can progress to the standard push-up on the floor, which engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

“Push-ups build upper body power, core stability, and bone health — all in one move - chest, shoulders, triceps and core all engaged,” Soha mentions in the caption of the post.

Soha Ali Khan loves to keep her fans inspired with regular fitness updates on Instagram. A few days ago, she gave a glimpse into her workout routine through a new video. The clip opened with the line, “Want to learn how to do a pull-up??”

In the video, Soha walked her followers through a few simple moves that can help the body in many ways. She explained how beginners can start slow and then build up the strength needed to try pull-ups.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote, “Pull-ups are toughhhhh!! One thing I had been striving to do but just could not was a pull-up.” She also added why this exercise is worth the effort, saying, “It is one of the toughest but most rewarding exercises — pull-ups build your back, arms, shoulders, and core all at once.” Click here to read the full story.

