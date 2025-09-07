Soha Ali Khan Shares A Step-By-Step Guide To Master Pull-Ups

A fitness enthusiast at heart, Soha Ali Khan revealed how she aces one of the most challenging exercises of all – pull-ups. In a video posted on Instagram, the actress offered insight into her workout routine. The clip began with a note that read, “Want to learn how to do a pull-up??” She was then seen performing a series of exercises that have multiple benefits for the body. In her detailed breakdown, she demonstrated how to kick-start the regime and gradually increase the intensity.

The actress captioned the video with her honest opinion about pull-ups. The 46-year-old shared, “Pull-ups are toughhhhh!! One thing I had been striving to do but just could not was a pull-up.” She also explained the benefits, writing, “It is one of the toughest but most rewarding exercises — pull-ups build your back, arms, shoulders, and core all at once.”

Soha then revealed how she finally managed to ace the exercise: “I realised there's a way of getting there - step by step!”

According to Soha Ali Khan, this is how you too can master pull-ups: