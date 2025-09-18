Sleep sounds easy, doesn't it? Go to bed, close your eyes and let your body recharge. But in today's fast-paced world, where deadlines loom large and screen time rules our waking hours, getting quality sleep is becoming increasingly elusive. More than just feeling tired, poor sleep can stealthily undermine your health, mood, and productivity in ways you might not even realise. Let's understand why exactly is good sleep important, signs you're not getting it and how to get better sleep.

Sleep is far from a passive state (as believed by many), it's when your body performs essential repair and recalibration. Yet, many of us often chalk up poor sleep to long work hours, stress, or even late-night socialising, without realising it's slowly taking a toll on our health. Beyond the obvious red flags like daytime sleepiness and frequent yawning, here are surprising signs you might not be getting the quality sleep your body desperately needs.

Signs you are not getting good quality sleep

1. Frequent morning headaches

Poor sleep disrupts oxygen levels and blood flow in the brain, often leading to morning headaches. If you wake up with a dull or throbbing headache regularly, poor sleep quality could be the culprit.

2. Poor concentration and memory lapses

Another study highlights that sleep is crucial for memory consolidation. If you're suddenly struggling to recall simple facts or focus at work, your sleep might be fragmented or insufficient.

3. Increased cravings for junk food

Studies published by NIH show that poor sleep elevates levels of ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and reduces leptin, which signals satiety. This imbalance triggers intense cravings for high-calorie, sugary foods.

4. Mood swings and irritability

Insufficient sleep can affect the brain's emotional processing regions which can lead to increased irritability, anxiety and mood swings.

5. Worsening skin health

Poor sleep can accelerate ageing and reduce skin hydration, contributing to dullness, acne and even premature wrinkles.

6. Difficulty coping with stress

The Harvard Medical School explains that sleep deprivation impairs the prefrontal cortex, diminishing your ability to manage stress effectively. Feeling overwhelmed by minor hassles could point to poor sleep quality.

7. Low energy despite adequate sleep

According to a study in Sleep Health, some people clock enough hours in bed but suffer from low energy due to poor sleep quality, characterised by fragmented sleep stages or insufficient deep sleep.

8. Weak immune response

Research by the CDC shows that poor sleep suppresses immune function, increasing vulnerability to colds, flu and other infections. If you're falling sick more often, your sleep could be at fault.

9. Digestive issues like constipation or bloating

Poor sleep disrupts gut microbiota and digestive hormone regulation, leading to bloating, constipation, or indigestion.

How to improve your sleep quality

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends.

Avoid caffeine and heavy meals at least 4-6 hours before bedtime.

Create a dark, quiet, and cool sleep environment.

Limit screen time one hour before sleep to avoid blue light disrupting melatonin production.

Practice relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing.

Consult a sleep specialist if issues persist.

Sleep is not just downtime for your body, it's a fundamental pillar of your health. Ignoring subtle signs of poor sleep can lead to a cascade of chronic problems. Being mindful of these recognisable factors helps you not just survive but thrive in your personal and professional life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

