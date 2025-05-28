Doctor Explains How Staying Up Past Midnight Affects Your Health

Getting enough sleep is as important as eating a healthy diet or exercising. A good night's sleep not only helps you relax but also supports both your mental and physical health. It boosts cognitive function, improves concentration, and enhances athletic performance. Furthermore, adequate sleep strengthens your heart and contributes to your emotional well-being. However, due to busy schedules and modern lifestyles, many people struggle to get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night. As a result, their health can suffer in various ways. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, shared the list of health issues you might experience if you stay up past midnight.

Health hazards of inadequate sleep

"If you regularly stay up past midnight, you might experience several issues. I want to explain how getting less than 7 to 9 hours of sleep and going to bed late can affect you," he said in the video. Further, he explained the following issues linked with poor sleep schedules.

1. Weight gain

Insufficient sleep can disrupt your hormones that regulate hunger and satiety. This disruption can lead to increased cravings and excessive calorie consumption, resulting in weight gain.

2. Poor mood

Lack of adequate rest can negatively impact your mood, causing irritability and a decrease in overall emotional well-being.

3. Increased stress levels

Uncontrolled stress can be harmful to your overall health. Staying up late can elevate stress levels, making it more challenging to manage daily tasks effectively.

4. Poor concentration

"You may struggle with concentration and thinking during the day," the expert mentioned in the post. Difficulty with concentration and thinking can affect productivity and mental clarity.

How much sleep do you need?

To improve your overall health, including hormonal balance, gut health, and mood, aim to go to bed before midnight and maintain a consistent bedtime. Strive for 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, Dr. Sethi concluded.

