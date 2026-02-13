Should People With Low Blood Pressure Avoid Chia Seeds? Doctor Answers

Chia seeds have gained immense popularity in recent years as a health food, largely due to their impressive nutritional profile. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and various vitamins and minerals, they are an excellent addition to many diets aimed at promoting overall health. Chia seeds are known to support heart health by providing ample levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels. Their high fibre content aids in digestion, promotes satiety, and can help with weight management. Additionally, chia seeds are sometimes touted for their potential to stabilise blood sugar levels, making them an attractive choice for those looking to maintain balanced energy levels.

While chia seeds are beneficial for almost everyone, individuals with low blood pressure must exercise caution. If you are wondering why, here's the answer from our expert.

Here's why people with low BP should avoid chia seeds

"Chia seeds are typically safe to eat for the vast majority of people; however, if your blood pressure is already naturally low (hypotension), you will need to eat these seeds with caution. There are several nutrients contained within chia seeds, such as omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and antioxidants that may cause a mild reduction in blood pressure. Those who have low blood pressure or experience symptoms such as feeling light-headed, passing out, or feeling weak could potentially have their symptoms worsened by over-consuming chia seeds," explains Dr. Rohit Goel, Principal Consultant- Cardiology, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

Should individuals with low blood pressure completely avoid chia seeds?

"While you don't have to completely stop eating chia seeds, moderation is definitely important. You should start with a small amount and keep track of the symptoms that you experience. Users of antihypertensive medications should always talk to their doctor before they start eating chia seeds regularly," advises Dr. Goel.

Dr. Goel further decoded the impact of chia seeds on blood pressure numbers:

Chia seeds are very high in fibre, which helps improve your blood vessels and get more blood to them.

Another very important aspect of chia seeds is that they contain omega-3 fatty acids, specifically, ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). Omega-3s help keep your heart healthy by minimising inflammation and improving the flexibility of your blood vessels. This can help regulate blood pressure, especially for patients who are hypertensive and/or at risk for heart disease.

Chia seeds are also an excellent source of antioxidants and can help reduce oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress is one of the causes of high blood pressure and other heart-related diseases.

Studies say that adding chia seeds regularly as part of a healthy diet may help you lower your systolic blood pressure a little bit, but they do not replace medication or good healthcare habits.

Potential side effects of chia seeds

As beneficial as chia seeds are, there are some potential side effects to consider. Some people may experience digestive issues, such as bloating or gas, especially when consuming large quantities or when proper hydration is not maintained. Therefore, it's important to introduce chia seeds gradually into your diet to allow your digestive system to adjust.

Tips to safely consume chia seeds:

1. Stay hydrated: Always pair chia seeds with sufficient water to prevent digestive discomfort. Soaking them before consumption is a good practice.

2. Start small: Begin with a small amount, like a teaspoon, to see how your body reacts before gradually increasing the serving size.

3. Monitor symptoms: Pay attention to how you feel after eating chia seeds. If you experience any discomfort or unusual symptoms, consider reducing intake.

4. Discuss with a doctor: If you're unsure about chia seeds or have specific health conditions, it's advisable to speak with your healthcare provider for personalised advice.

Chia seeds are incredibly nutritious. Individuals with low blood pressure can consume chia seeds in moderation for maximum benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.