Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda have been witnessing an outbreak of Ebola virus disease which involves the Bundibugyo strain. This outbreak has renewed global efforts to develop effective vaccines and treatments. Unlike the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, the Bundibugyo strain currently has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, making the outbreak a major public health concern. Health agencies and vaccine developers are now working together to speed up research and testing.

The partnership between the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the University of Oxford plays a crucial role in the effort to contain the outbreak. Supported by funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the collaboration aims to rapidly manufacture vaccine doses and begin clinical trials. The project highlights the importance of international cooperation in responding to emerging infectious diseases and improving preparedness for future outbreaks.

Oxford And Serum Institute Come Together

The University of Oxford has developed an experimental vaccine candidate called ChAdOx1 BDBV, which targets the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. The vaccine uses the same ChAdOx1 platform that was earlier used in the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. CEPI has provided an initial funding package of US$8.6 million (Rs. 81.51 crore) to accelerate its development and testing.

Under the partnership, the Serum Institute of India will manufacture clinical trial doses of the vaccine. Oxford researchers believe the candidate could enter clinical trials within the next few months, making it one of the fastest-moving vaccine projects targeting the current outbreak. The collaboration brings together Oxford's vaccine research expertise with Serum Institute's large-scale manufacturing capabilities, which can ensure that doses can be produced quickly if the vaccine proves successful.

Other Ebola Vaccines

The Oxford vaccine is not the only candidate being developed. CEPI has announced support for three investigational vaccines aimed at the Bundibugyo strain. These projects are being accelerated because no licensed vaccine currently exists for this strain of Ebola.

One of the leading candidates is the single-dose rVSV Bundibugyo vaccine being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI). This vaccine uses a viral vector platform and has received CEPI funding to advance towards clinical trials. Researchers expect it could be ready for testing within several months.

Another promising candidate comes from Moderna. The company is developing an mRNA-based vaccine for Bundibugyo Ebola, building on the same technology used in several COVID-19 vaccines. Even though it's in the preclinical stage, this vaccine is receiving support and could play an important role in future outbreak control.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also reviewed Ervebo, the licensed Ebola vaccine that has been used against the Zaire strain of Ebola. However, experts found that there is not enough evidence to show it works effectively against the Bundibugyo strain. As a result, they recommended that it should only be used within carefully controlled research studies.

Treatment Options

Alongside vaccine development, scientists and health authorities are also exploring treatments for people who become infected with the Bundibugyo strain. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended fast-tracking the evaluation of several experimental therapies during the current outbreak.

Alongside vaccines, WHO has prioritised several experimental treatments for testing. One of the leading options is MBP134, which is an antibody-based therapy. The treatment contains two laboratory-made antibodies designed to target Ebola viruses. Early studies have suggested that it is safe and could offer protection against multiple Ebola strains.

Another treatment under consideration is Maftivimab, which is a monoclonal antibody. WHO experts believe it deserves further study because antibody therapies have shown success against other forms of Ebola in the past. Researchers hope that similar approaches may help patients infected with the Bundibugyo virus.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir has also been selected for further evaluation. Originally developed for other viral infections, remdesivir has already been studied during previous Ebola outbreaks. In addition, WHO highlighted an oral antiviral medicine called Obeldesivir as a possible option for people who have been exposed to the virus but are not sick yet.

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