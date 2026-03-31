Screen Time And Junk Food: Key Factors In Childhood Obesity Every Parent Should Know

Childhood obesity is a significant public health issue that is known to increase the risk of several chronic conditions. Over the past few decades, the prevalence of childhood obesity has been rising at alarming rates worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, the prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents (aged 5-19) rose from 2% in 1990 to 8% in 2022. Additionally, in 2024, 35 million children under the age of 5 were overweight. Factors contributing to this rising trend include a complex interaction between changing modern lifestyles, environmental factors, and biological predispositions.

Recently, the two main drivers of childhood obesity have gained significant attention- screen time and junk food addiction.

How junk food addiction and excessive screen time fuel childhood obesity

Excessive screen time and junk food addiction are deeply interconnected, creating a cycle of sedentary behaviour and poor nutrition that significantly drives childhood obesity and developmental issues:

1. Mindless eating and satiety

Using screens during meals distracts children from their body's fullness cues. This distracted eating can delay satiety and lead to overeating, as children focus on the screen rather than chewing or tasting their food.

2. Advertising influence

Digital platforms and TV are primary sources of aggressive marketing for high-sugar, high-fat, and ultra-processed foods. These advertisements can trigger immediate cravings and impulsive consumption.

3. Brain chemistry and dopamine

Screen use and junk food both trigger the brain's reward system, releasing dopamine. Over-stimulation desensitises this system, leading children to seek more intense screen and sugar fixes to achieve the same satisfaction.

4. Sleep disruption

Screen use before bed disrupts melatonin production and disturbs the body clock. Sleep deprivation then alters hunger hormones, increasing cravings for calorie-dense snacks the next day.

5. Sedentary behaviour

Increased screen time triggers sedentary behaviour, leading to weight gain. Physical play is specifically critical for brain development, stress reduction, and maintaining a healthy weight in children.

6. Changes preferences

Many children develop a preference for calorie-dense foods, making them more likely to choose junk food over healthier alternatives.

To help prevent childhood obesity, parents can adopt several strategies:

Promote an active lifestyle by encouraging children to engage in outdoor play, sports, or family activities. Aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

Set boundaries on screen time. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children aged 2 to 5 have no more than one hour of screen time each day, while children aged 6 and older should have consistent limits to ensure they have time for physical activity and sleep.

Introduce a variety of healthy foods at home. Focus on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Involve children in meal planning and preparation to encourage a positive relationship with healthy foods.

Children often mimic their parents' behaviours. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle yourself, you can set a positive example for your children.

Teach children about the importance of balanced nutrition and making healthier food choices. Discuss the benefits of different food groups and make learning about healthy eating fun.

Share meals as a family when possible, avoiding distractions like screens during mealtimes, which can encourage mindful eating.

By addressing the influences of screen time and junk food, and by implementing healthy habits, parents can help combat childhood obesity and promote a healthier lifestyle for their children.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.