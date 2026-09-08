More than 130 doctors fell ill last month after eating food contaminated with salmonella in their Mexico City hospital's cafeteria, authorities and those affected said Monday. Dozens of doctors protested outside the Eduardo Liceaga Hospital, where the outbreak took place, located in a central neighborhood of the capital. "We assume it was from the breakfast on August 31 -- some eggs -- and by that night, almost all of us were sick," one of the affected individuals, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP.

"The food was spoiled, with worms and mold, and we're constantly without water," she said.

The facility, which is part of Mexico's federal health network, acknowledged that an outbreak was identified on the last day of August following a "sudden increase in people with gastrointestinal symptoms" such as abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

In a video on social media, Health Secretary David Kershenobich said the outbreak affected 135 resident physicians, 41 of whom required hospitalization. "All are in good condition," he said.

But doctors at the protest and statements sent to AFP said there were 227 cases with 67 people hospitalized -- including 15 who had to be treated in intensive care.

The hospital has a staff cafeteria exclusively for resident physicians and specialist doctors, so the spread of the outbreak was limited.

Kershenobich promised an investigation and said food service conditions at federal health institutions would be reviewed.

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