Rising Liver Cancer Cases In Young Adults; Why And Prevention

The liver's capacity for regeneration is unique. The liver can grow back to almost full size and function in a few months, even if the majority of it is removed for liver surgery or living donation. However, the liver's capacity to recover might be hampered by chronic inflammation and injury. DNA mutations in liver cells run the risk of growing out of control and forming a tumour whenever your liver heals itself and produces scar tissue. In recent years, a troubling shift has emerged in global health: alcohol is increasingly driving new cases of primary liver cancer among young adults.

According to a comprehensive analysis spanning 2000 to 2021, the incidence and mortality rates linked to alcohol-associated liver cancer in individuals aged 15–49 have risen sharply with Europe and the Asia-Pacific region bearing a disproportionate burden. The report reveals that in 2021 alone, nearly 8,300 new cases and 6,600 deaths among young people were attributed to alcohol-induced liver cancer. Alarmingly, about half the nations included in the study documented an upward trend in age-standardised incidence rates over those two decades.

This escalation of risk in younger populations challenges long-standing assumptions about liver cancer being chiefly a disease of older adults. It underscores how evolving patterns of alcohol consumption, along with gaps in prevention and awareness, are rewriting the epidemiological map of liver disease. Keep reading as we share tips to help you reduce your risk of liver cancer.

Prevention tips to reduce risk of liver cancer:

1. Get vaccinated against hepatitis B

Childhood vaccinations and catch-up programs dramatically reduce your risk of chronic HBV infections and future liver cancer risk. Vaccination is one of the clearest wins against liver cancer.

2. Limit alcohol

Alcohol-attributable liver cancer has been increasing in youngsters in the last 2 decades. Cutting back on drinking especially heavy and frequent use can reduce long term risk. Even in social drinking cultures, moderation is imperial.

3. Prevent or reverse fatty liver

NAFLD is now common among youngsters and is linked to liver cancer. Weight loss, reduced refined carbs, increased fibre and regular exercise can also help you reverse fatty liver.

4. Control metabolic risks

Metabolic risks such as diabetes and high cholesterol can accelerate liver fibrosis in fatty liver disease. Lifestyle changes along with medications (if prescribed) can help control these factors.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking increases liver cancer risk. This along with reduced exposure to other environmental carcinogens can help cut your risk.

6. Be careful of medications

Some drugs and high doses of vitamins and certain unregulated herbal supplements can harm your liver. Use medicines responsibly and always discuss with your doctor before starting.

Liver is not inevitable but its drivers like alcohol, metabolic diseases and viral hepatitis are widespread and rising among young adults. The combination of these prevention tips can help you reduce your risk of fatty liver, liver cancer and other conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

