Top Gastroenterologist Shares 8 Drinks That Can Lower Cancer Risk

Eating right and staying physically active are essential for optimal health. Making small changes in your diet and lifestyle may play a bigger role in reducing cancer risk. Certain foods and beverages are rich in compounds that have been shown to possess anti-cancer properties, including antioxidants, polyphenols, and vitamins. By incorporating these into your daily diet, you can create a protective effect against various cancers. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of drinks that can help lower cancer risk.

8 Drinks that can help you lower cancer risk

1. Green tea

"Rich in EGCG catechins. Regular green tea drinkers have a 20-30% lower risk of breast and colorectal cancers," Dr. Sethi mentioned. The antioxidants in green tea help combat oxidative stress and may inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

2. Coffee

"Loaded with polyphenols and antioxidants, coffee consumption is associated with a roughly 15% lower risk of liver cancer for each additional cup consumed per day," he added. It may also provide protective effects against endometrial cancer. The bioactive compounds in coffee may improve liver health and reduce inflammation.

3. Water

Staying hydrated is essential for health, and according to the expert, it can also help reduce cancer risk. "Hydration dilutes urinary carcinogens. Higher water intake linked with lower bladder cancer risk," highlighted Dr. Sethi. This simple habit promotes overall kidney function and supports the body's detoxification processes.

4. Pomegranate juice

According to Dr. Sethi, ellagic acid with polyphenols in pomegranate juice can slow down cancer cell growth. In prostate cancer patients, pomegranate juice has been found to slow the doubling time of PSA levels, suggesting a potential benefit in managing cancer progression.

5. Turmeric golden milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and capacity to reduce DNA damage. Human trials have shown that daily turmeric consumption can lower oxidative stress markers, potentially reducing cancer risk.

6. Berry smoothies

"Berries are rich in anthocyanins and fibre, which contribute to their cancer-fighting properties. Diets high in berries have been linked to a reduced risk of esophageal and colorectal cancers," he mentioned in the post. Berries are nutritionally rich, which can help boost overall health.

7. Lemon juice

"High in vitamin C and flavonoids, lemon juice consumption is associated with a 10-15% reduction in the risk of stomach and esophageal cancers," he wrote. However, individuals with heartburn or acid reflux should be cautious, as lemons may exacerbate these conditions.

8. Herbal teas

Dr. Sethi recommends herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, and peppermint to lower cancer risk as these are rich in polyphenols and anti-inflammatory compounds. Studies show that these teas can help lower gastric and colorectal cancer risk.

Incorporating these drinks into a balanced diet, alongside other healthy lifestyle choices such as regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding tobacco use, can significantly help in reducing cancer risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.