Doctors Warn Liver Cancer Can Get You In Your 20s, Here Are Diet Changes To Consider

Doctors recently are warning young adults in their 20s about liver cancer. There are specific risk factors, such as chronic hepatitis B or C infections, heavy alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, or a family history of liver disease that can further increase risk. Liver cancer is increasingly being seen in younger populations due to lifestyle factors, especially poor diet, processed food consumption, and rising rates of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). While the risk might seem distant in your 20s, prevention starts early, and diet plays a major role. Making liver-friendly dietary choices can significantly reduce inflammation, improve liver function, and potentially lower the risk of liver cancer over time. Keep reading as we share tips to reduce your risk of liver cancer.

Here are 8 key diet changes that can help

1. Cut down on added sugar and sugary drinks

Excess sugar, especially from soft drinks and processed foods, can lead to fat buildup in the liver, triggering non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a major risk factor for liver cancer. Reducing your intake of refined sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, and sweetened beverages can help prevent fat accumulation and inflammation in liver cells.

2. Increase intake of leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables

Spinach, kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts contain antioxidants and compounds like sulforaphane that boost liver detox enzymes. These vegetables help neutralise toxins and reduce oxidative stress in the liver, lowering the potential for cell damage that could lead to cancer over time.

3. Switch to whole grains instead of refined carbs

Refined carbs like white bread and pasta can spike blood sugar and insulin levels, contributing to metabolic syndrome and liver fat buildup. Whole grains such as oats, brown rice, and quinoa provide fibre and B vitamins that improve insulin sensitivity and promote overall liver health.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Even moderate alcohol intake can damage liver cells and lead to inflammation or fibrosis if consumed regularly. Reducing alcohol or avoiding it altogether allows the liver to regenerate and lowers the risk of liver cirrhosis and alcohol-related liver cancer.

5. Include fatty fish in your diet

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce liver inflammation and may slow fat buildup in liver tissue. These healthy fats also support immune function and reduce cancer-promoting inflammation.

6. Use turmeric and other anti-inflammatory spices

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound shown to protect liver cells from damage, reduce inflammation, and enhance detoxification. Adding turmeric, along with ginger and garlic, to your meals regularly can support liver function and may reduce cancer risk.

7. Avoid processed meats and red meat

Regular consumption of processed meats (like sausages and bacon) and high intake of red meat are linked to increased cancer risk due to preservatives, nitrates, and heme iron, which can damage liver cells. Opt for lean protein sources like legumes, fish, or organic poultry instead.

8. Drink green tea or coffee regularly

Both green tea and coffee are associated with a lower risk of liver disease and liver cancer. Coffee contains antioxidants and compounds that may protect liver cells and inhibit cancer growth, while green tea is rich in catechins that reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

Starting these habits early in life builds a strong foundation for long-term liver health and significantly lowers the risk of chronic liver disease and liver cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.