Here's How You Can Detect Liver Cancer Early And Prevent It

Some cancers develop outside the liver and then spread to the area.

Liver cancer is a terrible disease that affects the liver. Some cancers develop outside the liver and then spread to the area. However, only cancers that start in the liver are termed as liver cancer. The liver, which is one of the largest organs of the human body, and has to perform a variety of functions. This includes removing toxins from the body which is crucial to survival. The primary cause of the liver disease is the infection caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C virus. Infection with this virus can affect you for years and can result in cirrhosis in your liver. People get infected through the physical contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a person who has the virus in their body. While it is true that liver cancer is a life-threatening condition, there are some preventive measures you can do to help prevent yourself from getting it. Some lifestyle and dietary changes can prevent liver cancer.

Some warning signs of liver cancer are:

Loss of weight without trying

Nausea

Vommitting

Weakness and fatigue

Abdominal pain

Abdominal swelling

Here's how you can prevent liver cancer:

1. Limiting alcohol:

Drinking alcohol can lead to cirrhosis, which in turn, can lead to liver cancer. Therefore, it is best to avoid alcohol to prevent liver cancer. Not drinking alcohol or drinking in moderation could help prevent liver cancer.

2. Manage your weight:

Weight management is very important to prevent liver cancer. Obesity or overweight might be another way to help protect against liver cancer. People who are obese are more likely to suffer from fatty liver disease and diabetes, which are linked to liver cancer. Regular physical exercise and some dietary changes can help control your weight.

3. Quit smoking:

Smoking, in general should not be done. Avoiding cigarettes is extremely essential for your better health. It not only prevents liver cancer, but also has a negative impact on your whole body as well. You can try quitting smoking by reducing the consumption of cigarette consumption every day or by using cessation aids like nicotine patches. If you smoke, quitting will help lower your risk of this cancer, as well as many other cancers and life-threatening diseases.

4. Dietary changes:

For better liver health, you need to maintain a well-balanced diet on a regular basis. You should avoid fatty, deep fried foods and packaged foods. Ensure that you get plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. To protect your liver, your diet should include boiled food, cooked vegetables and protein from seafood, poultry, lean red meat, eggs, or legumes.

5. Get a vaccination:

The best way to protect yourself from contracting hepatitis B is by getting yourself vaccinated against this infection. This vaccine usually takes several months, as you have to get several injections spaced out weeks apart. Unfortunately, there is no vaccination for hepatitis C so you need to be cautious and use preventative measures.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.