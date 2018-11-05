This Diet Is The New Trick To Losing Weight Quickly: Here's Everything You Should Know About It

Cyclical ketosis simply means you are going in and out of keto on a weekly basis.

Are you struggling to lose weight with keto diet? Don't worry! Maybe you should consider the cyclical ketogenic diet to get rid of those extra kilos. A ketogenic diet is low in carbohydrate, moderate protein and high in fat. A ketogenic diet trains the body metabolism to run off of fatty acids or ketone bodies. This diet has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation. This further leads to improved muscle development and fat metabolism. A standard ketogenic diet includes avocados, starchy vegetables, chicken, meat, high-fat dairy products, healthy nuts and seeds, butter, cheese and olive oil.

Cyclical ketosis simply means you are going in and out of keto on a weekly basis. Also known as carb cycling, a cyclical keto diet involves intake of high amounts of carbohydrates once a week. The other six days of low-carb keto are similar to the standard keto diet. When you follow the cyclical keto diet, you eat lots of healthy fat and very few carbs, 5 to 6 days of the week. On day 7 or any other day in between, you increase your carb intake. The purpose of cyclical ketogenic diet is to utilize anabolic hormones like insulin to gain muscle strength and to replenish your glycogen storage to lift heavier weights. The best part of cyclical ketogenic dieting is you lose weight quickly and receive an increase in athletic performance by consuming carbohydrates for one to two days (usually on the weekends) while still receiving the benefits of ketosis the rest of the week.

Photo Credit: iStock

Top health benefits of cyclical ketogenic diet:

1. Fiber:

Constipation is a common complaint among those following a keto diet. This is because some people struggle to obtain enough fiber when eating a high-fat and very low-carb diet which leads to constipation. In a cyclical ketogenic diet, high-fiber carbs, such as oats, sweet potatoes, beans and quinoa are allowed.

2. Muscle growth:

This keto diet has been followed by bodybuilders and athletes for a long time. The best part about cyclical ketogenic diet is it promotes lean muscle growth with adequate carb cycles. The diet tries to build lean body mass without getting fat.

3. Satisfying carb-cravings:

The standard ketosis diet is not for everyone. Adding clean carbohydrates like sweet potatoes, squash, and white rice once a week helps your body function properly. Your brain, your body, and your joints will all benefit from cyclical ketosis.

Foods to eat while on a cyclical ketogenic diet:

Sweet potatoes

White or brown rice

Quinoa

Oatmeal

Whole wheat bread

Whole wheat pasta

Butternut squash

Beets

Yams

Multigrain cereal

Beans

Lentils

Photo Credit: iStock

Foods to avoid while on a cyclical ketogenic diet:

Fruit juice

Sugar-sweetened beverages

White bread

White flour

Refined grains

Cookies

Cakes

Candies Avoid added sugar as far as possible

