Celeb Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests A Low-Carb Diet Instead Of A Low-Fat Diet: Know Why

When we talk about carbohydrates we have to keep this in mind that all carbs are not equal. Different foods contain different types of carbohydrates, which greatly vary in their health effects. There are two different types of carbohydrates: whole carbohydrates and refined carbohydrates. Whole carbohydrates are unprocessed and contain the fiber found naturally in the food. On the other hand, refined carbohydrates are processed and the natural fiber is wiped out. Some common examples of whole carbohydrates include dark green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, legumes, potatoes and other whole grains. These foods are healthy and can be consumed. On the other hand, refined carbs include sugar-sweetened beverages, aerated drinks, baked goods, sugary stuff, pastries, white bread, white pasta, white rice and others. Regular intake of refined carbohydrates is associated with several health problems like obesity, type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Celeb health coach Luke Coutinho suggests us to go on a low-carb diet not low-fat as fats are a vital nutrient and should not eliminated completely. It is important for body to function properly, and without it, we could not live. Fats supply us with energy, and they also make it possible for other nutrients to do their jobs. When we say "healthy fats", the reason why we call them healthy is because of the monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. They are healthy because they help in maintaining a healthy heart, they help reduce LDL cholesterol, which clogs your arteries. They also benefit insulin and blood sugar levels, decreasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Therefore, we should not shy away from eating healthy fats.

Include these 5 essential fats in your diet right now:

1. Cheese:

Cheese is incredibly nutritious and a healthy fat. It is a great source of calcium, protein, vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium, and contains other nutrients and vitamins. Cheese, like other high-fat dairy products, also contains powerful fatty acids that provide several health benefits, including reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

2. Eggs:

Eggs are protein rich. One single whole hard-boiled egg contains around 5.3 grams of fat, and just 78 calories. The yolk also contains vitamin B and D, choline that promotes smooth functioning of the liver, brain, nerves and muscles.

3. Olive oil:

Olive oil is a original healthy fat. It helps lower the risk for heart disease, cancer and diabetes. For added benefits choose extra-virgin olive oil, as it is extracted by natural methods and does not go through much processing. Although moderation is the key when you consume it.

4. Fish:

Known as the brain food, fish is a great source of healthy fat. Your brain is mostly made up of fat so you need to consume them in order to stay sharp and healthy. Fatty fish like salmon is a great source of omega -3 fatty acids as well.

5. Greek yogurt:

Greek yogurt is a great source of fat. The benefits include weight loss, promoting vaginal health, keeping the intestinal system healthy, increasing bone density, regulating blood pressure, boosting immunity, aiding in digestive system and promoting thyroid function.

Some benefits of eating a diet high in fats:

Mental clarity

Prevents from diseases

More energy

Slower aging

Beneficial for gut health

Curbs food craving

Weight loss

