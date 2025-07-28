4 Skin Changes That Could Indicate Liver Disease: Top Liver Specialist Reveals

A healthy liver is crucial for your overall health and well-being. The liver primarily filters toxins from the blood, produces bile juice for digestion, stores essential vitamins and minerals and metabolises nutrients. However, the liver is vulnerable to several diseases and severe damage. Factors like unhealthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, excess alcohol consumption and certain genetic conditions increase the risk of liver disease, such as fatty liver and even cirrhosis. Therefore, it is crucial to identify the signs and symptoms of an unhealthy liver as early as possible. Timely diagnoses and medical assistance can help manage and prevent the onset of serious liver conditions like hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Fatigue, abdominal swelling, changes in urine, nausea, and vomiting are a few symptoms of fatty liver disease. A few subtle signs of a fatty liver are visible on your skin. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a liver specialist and gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS and Harvard, shared a few subtle signs and symptoms of liver disease visible on the skin.

4 skin changes that could indicate liver disease

1. Yellowing of the skin

Jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes due to elevated bilirubin levels in the bloodstream is one of the earliest symptoms of liver problems. "This is a classic sign of liver disease as the liver is responsible for processing bilirubin," Dr. Sethis said in an Instagram video.

2. Spider angiomas

"Small dilated blood vessels that resemble spider webs are typically on the face, neck or chest. These are caused by increased estrogen levels, which can occur in liver disease," he said.

3. Palmar erythema

Palmar erythema refers to redness and inflammation of the palms, often accompanied by swelling. "This is due to increased blood flow and increased estrogen levels, which can be a sign of liver dysfunction," the expert explained.

4. Itching

Itching without a clear cause, which often worsens at night, is often associated with liver problems. "This can be due to bile salts building up in the skin, which can occur in liver problems," Dr. Sethis said.

Taking proactive steps can help ensure your liver remains healthy and functions efficiently. Eat a healthy diet, limit alcohol consumption, stay physically active, avoid exposure to toxins, drink enough water and get regular checkups to reduce the risk of liver diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.