Liver Specialist Shares 3 Early Signs Of Liver Disease You Shouldn't Ignore

The liver is a vital organ that plays a key role in many essential functions. It helps removes toxins from your blood, produces bile juice, stories nutrients and regulates metabolism. Therefore, it is essential to keep the liver in good shape. However, a significant rise in liver diseases has been observed globally over the past few years, especially among young adults. There are several possible causes other than just drinking alcohol.

Liver disease is a broad term that encompasses various disorders affecting the liver, including hepatitis, fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer.

Liver disease can be serious, so recognising symptoms early is important. Early detection helps manage the condition and even reverse it. In an Instagram video, liver specialist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist shared 3 warning signs of liver disease you shouldn't ignore. Keep reading to know the details.

3 Warning signs of liver disease

1. Jaundice

"Jaundice yellowing of the skin or eyes may indicate liver problems. Check in natural light for accurate assessment," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

2. Abdominal fat

The expert warned that sudden increase in abdominal size and waist line, particularly if your diet has not changed could indicate underlying liver issues.

3. Discomfort around the liver area

The liver is located in the upper right side of the abdomen. "Discomfort in the upper right belly should not be overlooked as your liver houses in this area," he added.

Other symptoms of liver disease include fatigue, dark urine, nausea or vomiting and loss of appetite.

To keep your liver in good shape eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, reduce alcohol intake, quit smoking and maintain a healthy weight.

Liver illnesses can arise from a range of causes, such as viral infections, chronic alcohol consumption, obesity, and exposure to harmful substances. Liver disease is relatively common, with millions of people affected worldwide. Factors such as lifestyle choices and genetic predispositions can increase the risk of developing these conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.