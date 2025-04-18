World Liver Day 2025: Don't Ignore These 8 Warning Signs Of An Unhealthy Liver

World Liver Day is observed on April 19th each year to raise awareness about liver diseases. It also encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyle choices that can help prevent liver diseases. The theme for World Liver Day 2025 is 'Food is Medicine.'

The liver plays a key part in keeping you healthy. It filters out toxins, aids digestion, stores energy, and regulates the immune system. If the liver is stressed or unwell, however, it may start to show signs that something is wrong. The signs are then very subtle at this stage, but early recognition is significant in relation to having an enormous influence on diagnosis and treatment.

These are the 8 signs to watch out for:

1. Fatigue - You always feel tired or drained even when you sleep well and eat well, and it might be due to your liver not functioning well. Fatigue is a common but unnoticed symptom of liver distress.

2. Jaundice - Jaundice, or yellowing of the eyes and skin, is one of the most striking manifestations of liver failure. Jaundice occurs because the liver is unable to adequately metabolize bilirubin, a yellow pigment of red blood cells.

3. Dark or light stools - These changes in colour may reflect bile production or bile flow, usually a sign of liver failure.

4. Pain or bloating in the upper right abdomen - Inflammation of the liver could be indicated by pain or fullness in the upper right area of the abdomen. In certain instances, ascites could cause bloating.

5. Nausea or vomiting - Although present in most illnesses, persistent vomiting or nausea without a visible cause might be an indication of liver discomfort.

6. Bleeding or bruising easily - The liver helps to make proteins that help in blood clotting. When damaged, you notice that you bleed or bruise easily.

7. Pruritic or itchy skin - Recurring itching without a rash may be caused by an accumulation of bile salts in the skin, secondary to liver disease.

8. Swelling of legs or ankles - This can happen in severe liver disease due to fluid accumulation or impaired circulation.

What you can do

If you experience any of the above symptoms, you must visit a doctor. The problem can be identified early using tests like liver function tests or imaging.

To have a healthy liver, eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, limit excessive alcohol consumption, and refrain from taking unnecessary drugs or self-medicating. Early treatment is a long way in preventing serious liver diseases.

(Dr. Deepanshu Khanna, Associate Consultant - Gastroenterology, Max Hospital, Gurugram)

