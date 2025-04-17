World Liver Day 2025: Best And Worst Foods For Your Liver

World Liver Day is observed on April 19th each year. This day aims to raise awareness about liver diseases. It also encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyle choices that can prevent liver diseases. As liver diseases are on the rise globally, World Liver Day acts as an effective tool that promotes the importance of keeping your liver healthy.

World Liver Day 2025 theme

The theme for World Liver Day 2025 is 'Food is Medicine.' This year's theme advocates the importance of balanced nutrition which can be a game changer for liver health. It also attempts to encourage authorities to form policies that can help make nutritious foods accessible and affordable to everyone.

How diet affects liver health

A healthy, well-balanced diet supports liver functions and helps prevent the onset of liver diseases. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein can help boost liver health and overall well-being.

Best and worst foods for your liver

Add these to your diet:

Coffee

Blueberries

Grapes

Beetroot juice

Broccoli

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Kale

Nuts

Fatty fish

Olive oil

Green tea

Spinach

Avoid these:

Alcohol

Fatty foods

Sugar

Packed snacks

Refined grains

Excessive salt

Other tips to keep the liver healthy

Focus on hydration: Drink plenty of water to help the liver function properly.

Drink plenty of water to help the liver function properly. Limit alcohol intake: Excessive alcohol can lead to liver damage, so moderation is key.

Excessive alcohol can lead to liver damage, so moderation is key. Exercise regularly: Staying physically active helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of fatty liver disease.

Staying physically active helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces the risk of fatty liver disease. Avoid unnecessary medications: Excessive consumption of medications particularly over-the-counter pills can harm the liver.

Excessive consumption of medications particularly over-the-counter pills can harm the liver. Get vaccinated: Vaccinations for hepatitis A and B can help protect your liver from viral infections.

Vaccinations for hepatitis A and B can help protect your liver from viral infections. Regular screening: Liver diseases often go unrecognized until they reach advanced stages. Regular medical checkups can help detect diseases early and provide timely treatment.

This World Liver Day, prioritise eating wholesome foods that can allow your liver to function properly, significantly reduce the risk of liver diseases, and promote overall liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.