"Achieved Big Change Since 2019...": Amit Shah's World Liver Day Message

On World Liver Day Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he turned around his health and capacity to work over the past few years by ensuring the right amount of sleep and type of nutrition, and ensuring he remains hydrated and gets regular exercise.

Speaking at an event at Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences he called on young men and women to get at least two hours of exercise and six hours of sleep daily for good health.

"I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food, and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last four-and-a-half years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines," he said.

Mr Shah said this had helped his capacity to work, think, and make decisions.

The minister inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre at the facility and also visited a gallery showcasing informative cartoons around the theme of liver health.

"I enjoy cartoons, including those based on me," he said in a lighter vein and lauded ILBS Director Dr S Sareen for initiatives taken by the institute in creating awareness on liver health.

The Home Minister also urged corporate houses to publicise the importance of liver health and support institutes working in the field of liver treatment and research.

He said schemes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, such as Khelo India, as well as initiatives to ensure drinking water and toilets were directly associated with overall health.

The Home Minister pointed to increase in the national health budget - from Rs 37,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2025 - and said the PM's leadership had created a holistic system of healthcare.

