Rice And Water: Try This Powerful Age Old Indian Probiotic To Boost Your Gut Health

You might have come across different ways of improving gut health by now. Your body needs the energy to carry out different functions. The digestive system breaks the food molecules into nutrients and provides them to the rest of the body for further processing. Many people keep complaining about acidity, indigestion, and other gut-related issues. Just drinking plenty of water is not enough for an overall healthy gut. There are medications, of course, but one of the best ways to improve gut health is through natural means.

Rice and water to boost gut health

Life coach Luke Coutinho recently shared a video on Instagram that shows a natural way to improve gut health.

In the video, Luke uses a clay pot filled with leftover rice soaked in water. Then he goes on to explain how the mixture of rice and water is one of the most powerful age-old Indian probiotics. He says it is a gut-friendly food you can consume if you want to improve your gut health.

Through a lengthy caption, he advised his followers to soak some leftover cooked and cool rice in water in a clay pot overnight. This can be consumed the next day on an empty stomach. Luke Coutinho says it is great if one consumes this for 5 to 7 days in a row.

His caption says, "Keep your gut clean and healthy and well populated and it works for you in every way from immunity to hormones to inflammation and much more."

Watch the video here:

Other natural ways to boost gut health-

1) Add curd to your diet

Curd is a good probiotic and there are different ways you can add it to your diet. You can eat it along with your food or prepare raita that will make your meal interesting. You can also make buttermilk which is light and helps in reducing acidity and constipation. Click here for more gut-friendly curd preparations.

2) Include nuts, seeds, and other items in your diet

Sometimes, poor gut health doesn't just affect the body physically, it may also lead to anxiety and stress. Often prebiotics and probiotics are believed to be helpful in reducing stress. Prebiotics like grapes, apples, bananas, and probiotics like yogurt and kimchi can be consumed. Some of the little things that can be added to your diet include nuts, seeds, fish among others. To find out more about foods to ward off anxiety, and, in the process, keeping your gut healthy, click here.

3) Get adequate sleep

The functioning of the body gets largely affected if you are sleep-deprived. Sleep deprivation may lead to further hormonal changes, which ultimately are troublesome. Therefore, getting proper sleep is essential for a healthy gut.

4) Drink plenty of water

It is a well-known fact that drinking a lot of water is good for health. Try to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

5) Balanced diet

Last but not the least, a balanced diet is extremely essential for a healthy gut. Include fibre-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet to ensure the proper functioning of the gut.

Try Luke Coutinho's "Indian probiotic" to ensure gut health and better digestion. Remember, a healthy gut plays a key role in preventing infections, and helps maintain general health and well-being.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.