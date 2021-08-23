5 Signs That Tell Your Gut Is Unhealthy And Tips To Improve It

Gut health: Gas, bloating, diarrhea, constipation and heartburn are common signs of unhealthy gut

A healthy gut plays a significant role in overall functioning of the human body. An unhealthy diet can affect your gut health and lead to some unpleasant symptoms. Other lifestyle factors such as high-stress levels, inadequate sleep or low/no physical activity can also deteriorate your gut health. When your gut is not working properly, there are several common symptoms that your body may show. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says in one of her recent Instagram posts, "The Gut also known as the gastrointestinal system is essential for virtually every bodily system and function to operate at optimum performance." Here are some signs of unhealthy gut you need to watch out for.

Here are some common signs of an unhealthy gut:

1. Upset stomach

Gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea and heartburn are all signs of an unhealthy gut. So, if you are going through these, you should not ignore these and address the issue.

2. Bad breath

"Gut imbalance allows certain types of H. pylori bacteria to take up residence in your GI tract. These bacteria are at the root of many stomach ulcers, and bad breath," the nutritionist mentions in the post.

3. Breakouts and skin irritations

Some symptoms of an unhealthy gut are also visible on your skin. An unbalanced microbiome increases your skin's sensitivity making it more prone to issues like eczema, dermatitis, acne, and psoriasis.

4. Sleep disturbance

An unhealthy gut may disturb your sleep cycle and lead to sleep disturbances such as insomnia. Serotonin is a hormone produced in the gut that affects your mood and sleep, so gut damage can impair the ability to sleep well. An inadequate sleep schedule can lead to chronic fatigue, making it difficult to perform day to day activities. A poor sleep schedule can also create a hormonal imbalance.

5. Food intolerances

Food intolerances are the result of difficulty digesting certain foods that don't suit your body. Some food intolerances are a result of poor quality of bacteria in the gut.

Tips to maintain a healthy gut-

1. Eat a well-balanced diet with a diverse range of foods that can assist in the growth of diverse microbiome in the gut. Also, consume enough fibre-rich fruits and vegetables because fibre feeds the gut bacteria in the gut.

2. Add enough prebiotic and probiotic to diet. Garlic, apples, banana and berries are some prebiotics whereas yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut are popular probiotics.

3. Stress can also affect your gut health. Therefore, try stress management activities like yoga, meditation and more.

4. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep dehydration at bay. It will also help ensure optimal gut health.

5. Ensuring a good night's sleep is another simple way that can help you ensure a healthy gut

You should also avoid the consumption of antibiotics whenever possible for a healthy gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.