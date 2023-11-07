Raw Honey Vs Regular Honey: What Is The Difference?

Honey is loaded with antioxidants

From being an effective cough suppressant, and supporter of a healthy gut to our all-time favourite sweetener, honey has found its permanent place on our kitchen shelf. It has become a mandatory part of everyone's diet. And why not? After all this sweet wonder has proved its potential against different kinds of infection. Now, realising these essential benefits, nutritionist Lovneet Batra explains the crucial difference between raw honey and regular honey. Recently, she posted a picture on her Instagram stories, with major differences between the two.

Raw honey: The note on the photo reveals raw honey comes with all the beneficial nutrients. Lovneet Batra says, "Raw honey is only strained before it is bottled, which means it retains most of the beneficial nutrients and antioxidants that it naturally contains."

Regular honey: While comparing this point with processed honey, she reveals that it undergoes many processing steps, which may end up killing all the essential nutrients. She says, "Regular honey may undergo a variety of processing, which may remove beneficial nutrients like pollen and reduce its level of antioxidants."

Needless to say, the pure honey will not include any additional ingredient to add any flavour. Lovneet Batra says, "Raw honey does not contain any ingredients other than the honey from the beehive." But on the other hand, Regular honey "may have hidden sugars or sweeteners."

Some notable health benefits of honey:

1. It is rich in antioxidants

2. It can help you maintain healthy blood sugars than regular sugar

3. Honey can effectively suppress cough

4. It can help improve heart health

5. Honey is also loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties

You can add honey to you diet in different ways. It can added to salads, warm milk, tea and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.