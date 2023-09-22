Nutritionist Shares Low-Purine Foods That Can Help Manage Uric Acid Levels

Dairy products are usually low in purine

Purine is a naturally occurring substance found in various foods. When the body breaks down purine, it produces uric acid. Uric acid is normally filtered out of the body by the kidneys and excreted through urine. However, high levels of uric acid can lead to the formation of urate crystals, causing health issues like gout.

Consuming foods low in purine can indeed help manage uric acid levels. By reducing the intake of high-purine foods, you can minimise the production of uric acid. It is especially beneficial for individuals who have a predisposition to gout or high uric acid levels. Low-purine foods can help manage uric acid levels. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of foods that are low in purine.

Look at her post:

However, it is important to note that purine from food accounts for only a small portion of the total uric acid in the body. The majority is produced by the body's natural metabolic processes. Therefore, managing uric acid involves a comprehensive approach that includes maintaining a healthy weight, adequate hydration, regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding sugary drinks, and reducing the intake of high-purine foods. Additionally, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.