Quack Or Qualified? Expert Explains How To Spot A Registered Doctor From A Fake

Verifying a doctor's credentials is the single most effective way to safeguard your health, especially in a system where concerns about unqualified practitioners continue to surface. Based on a 2016 World Health Organisation (WHO) report titled "The Health Workforce in India," it was estimated that 57.3% of individuals practicing allopathic medicine in India did not have a medical qualification. According to National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, only those enrolled with a recognised medical council are legally allowed to practise modern medicine in India. Speaking on the issue, Dr Ravi Malik, Director, Malik Radix Healthcare, highlights that checking a doctor's registration status should be the first step before seeking treatment. A legitimate medical practitioner is required to have a valid registration with either the NMC or a State Medical Council, ensuring they meet the necessary educational and ethical standards.

Key Markers To Verify A Doctor

Before consulting any doctor, there are a few essential indicators patients should look for. A registered doctor will always display a unique registration number, which should be visible on the clinic board, prescription pad, and official documents. Recognised qualifications such as MBBS, MD, MS, DM, or MCh should also be clearly mentioned. Additionally, the clinic or healthcare facility must have a valid licence to operate.

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Red Flags That Should Raise Concern

"Certain warning signs may indicate a fraudulent practitioner. Prescriptions written on plain paper without proper credentials, or vague and unclear medical advice, should not be ignored. Claims of "guaranteed cures" for chronic diseases like cancer or diabetes are another major red flag. Over-prescription of antibiotics, steroids, or injections without proper diagnosis is also a concerning practice," says Dr Malik.

"Another subtle indicator is the way a practitioner presents themselves online. Profiles that focus heavily on appearance, such as frequent photos in lab coats, but lack verifiable qualifications or registration details, should be approached with caution," he adds.

How To Verify Credentials Online

Patients today have access to digital tools that make verification easier. The Indian Medical Register, maintained by the National Medical Commission, allows users to search for doctors using their name or registration number. Some state medical councils have also introduced QR code-based systems, enabling real-time verification.

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What Patients Should Do

Patients have the right to ask for a doctor's credentials before starting treatment. Experts advise verifying details through official portals before the first consultation. If there is any suspicion regarding a practitioner's legitimacy, it is important to report the matter to local health authorities or the relevant State Medical Council. Dr Malik emphasises that awareness is the strongest defence against quackery. Taking a few minutes to verify a doctor's credentials can prevent serious health risks and ensure that you receive safe, evidence-based medical care. If you suspect a practitioner is fake, file a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of your district or contact the Anti-Quackery Unit of your State Medical Council.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.