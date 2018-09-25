Protein Powders: Best Home-Made Protein Powders Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Protein powders help those who want to shed those extra kilos

Protein powders have long appealed to people who want to build muscle and who excessively do weight training. But they can also help those who want to shed those extra kilos. As a convenient yet delicious way to increase your protein intake are these protein powders who offer many health benefits such as weight loss and control your appetite. While protein is extremely important for muscle strength, it is also essential to select the right one which should be included in your weight loss programme. An important step while choosing the right protein is to identify the nutritional values within that specific protein. You should always check the calories per serving, fat content and carbohydrate count. One should also remember that the liquid used when mixing your protein can have a major impact on your overall health.

Here are 4 protein powders which should be in your weight loss programme:

1. Soya protein: Soya protein is one of the few plant-based proteins that contain all the nine essential amino acids essential for human health. As such, it's a high-quality source of protein is best for vegans or those who cannot tolerate milk proteins. It has been shown to have an effect on the appetite as well.

2. Egg White Protein: If you dislike or cannot tolerate milk products, egg white protein is a healthy alternative. While eggs' key nutrients are found in the yolk, egg white protein is made only from whites as the name suggests. It's created by processing dehydrated chicken egg whites into powder.

3. Hemp protein: Hemp protein powder is an excellent plant-based source of protein. It is made from the seeds of the hemp plant. Although this protein powder is derived from a plant closely related to marijuana, it does not contain THC, the compound that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties. Hemp seeds are rich in protein and has a nutty flavor and is loaded with healthy nutrients.

4. Pea protein: This protein powder is made from dried and ground yellow peas. It is a favorite among vegans and people who cannot include animal-based protein powders in their diet. Additionally it is hypoallergenic, making it a safe choice for people who have food sensitivities or allergies. Although peas are not usually considered a powerful source of protein, but pea protein powder is highly concentrated and is an excellent source of the essential amino acids like leucine, isoleucine and valine. These amino acids, play an important role in the muscle protein synthesis.

Increasing your protein intake helps you lose weight by:

As compared to carbohydrates or fat, protein demands the most calories during digestion. Therefore, raising your protein intake can increase calorie burning

When you lose weight, you also tend to lose fat and muscle. Consuming adequate protein alongside resistance training can help you maintain muscle and burn fat

Protein helps you stay full for longer, which can curb your hunger cravings and lose weight

