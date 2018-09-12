Did You Know Hemp Seeds Can Help You Lose Weight? What Are These Seeds? Know More

Hemp seeds and their several health benefits

Hemp seeds which is considered as one of the super foods are the seeds from the the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa. Hemp seeds are tiny brown seeds extremely nutritious and rich in proteins, healthy fats and various minerals. They have a mild, nutty flavor and are often referred to as hemp hearts. Hemp is a widely utilized and diverse industrial crop in the world. The fiber content in the seeds is considered to be the longest and most durable of all the natural fibers. It can even be grown without any deadly herbicides or pesticides. Hemp seed oil or hemp oil is made by pressing the hemp seeds. These seeds aid in digestion, balance the hormones and improve metabolism. You can sprinkle them on your foods, salads and ground them into powder and add it in your milk.

Have a look at some of the health benefits of hemp seeds:

1. Healthy heart: Heart diseases are the number one cause of death all over the world. Including hemp seeds in your diet may lower the risk of heart disease. The hemp seeds contain amino acid arginine in high quantities which produces nitric oxide in your body. As an added benefit, hemp seeds or hemp seed oil may lower the blood pressure level, help in speedy recovery after a heart attack and decrease the risk of blood clot formation.

2. Aids in digestion: Hemp seeds are the ideal dietary supplement as it contains a mix of soluble and insoluble fibers. As we all know that fiber is important for gastrointestinal health. The fiber in the hemp seeds feeds the probiotics in the stomach, hence keeping it healthy. As an added benefit, it is beneficial for people dealing with constipation. Just a handful of hemp seeds a day can help those suffering from constipation. Insoluble fibers that are present in the hemp seed can also provide relief from diarrhea. On the other hand, soluble fibers, stimulate the production of bile juice, which in turn reduces the amount of LDL cholesterol.

3. Joint pain and arthritis: A study published in the Journal of Ethno pharmacology took a look at the hemp seed oil's effects on arthritis and joint pain. They concluded that the hemp seed oil has anti-arthritic effects, which can help patients suffering from its symptoms and other joint pains. One tablespoon of hemp seed oil daily along with a quality fish oil can do wonders for people who are suffering with some sort of joint pain.

Hemp seed oil has anti-arthritic effects

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Improved skin: Instead of using skin ointments for skin damage one can use hemp seeds for skin ailments. The essential vitamins, minerals and most importantly the presence of omega 3 fatty acids can improve skin conditions like eczema. You can incorporate hemp seeds in your daily skin care routine for healthy skin.

You can incorporate hemp seeds in your daily skin care routine

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Weight loss: Hemp is fibre rich and a natural appetite suppressant, therefore it can help you feel full for longer and reduce hunger cravings. Simply adding four tablespoons of hemp seeds to your breakfast will help curb the excess hunger all day long. This is due to the fiber content in hemp seeds, which promotes satiety and in turn controls your weight.

Hemp seeds promote weight loss

