Pre-Diabetes Can Be Reversed If You Act Early: AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains How

Pre-diabetes often sounds scary, but it is not a dead end. In fact, it is one of the few stages where your body is still giving you a real chance to turn things around. Blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be called diabetes. This phase is best seen as a warning sign, not a verdict. What you do here matters more than anything that comes later.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, drops an important reminder on Instagram. He explains that pre-diabetes can be reversed, especially if action is taken early. According to him, reversal rates can go as high as 70–80% with the right lifestyle changes.

Dr Sethi highlights that the first 6 to 12 months after diagnosis are the “golden window”. This is when the pancreas still has the highest ability to recover. If nothing changes, insulin-producing beta cells lose about 4–5% of their function every year. But early action can slow, and even stop, this decline.

He also clears a big misconception. Beta cells are not always dead. In many cases, they are just overworked and tired. With the right habits, they can start functioning better again. The issue is not just body weight. It is the fat stored inside the liver and pancreas that drives insulin resistance.

Dr Sethi points to strong evidence from the DIRECT Trial, which shows that losing 10–15% of body weight leads to type 2 diabetes remission in up to 86% of people who achieve it. When internal organ fat reduces, insulin sensitivity improves, beta cells work normally again, and blood sugar stabilises on its own.

Dr Saurabh Sethi also shares a simple daily framework that supports reversal:

Include protein in every meal

Eat an early dinner

Maintain a 12-hour overnight fast

Take a brisk 15-minute walk daily

Prioritise 7–8 hours of sleep

The biggest problem, Dr Sethi points out, is not failure. “Most people don't fail lifestyle changes. They just start too late.” Pre-diabetes is the phase where small, consistent habits can still make a big difference. Acting early can change the entire health trajectory.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.