Pollution In Delhi: Herbal Teas And Other Ways To Reduce Cough, Cold And Other Health Risks

Air quality in Delhi has reached severe category and people have started to experience the health hazards associated with it. Many are experiencing increased coughing, sneezing, irritation in the throat, etc. Alongside is the dip in weather, which is only making things worse. This is the perfect time to have some soothing, herbal teas that can provide relief from health hazards associated with air pollution and also calm you down. In an effort to help with respiratory problems deal with the hazards effects of air pollution, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho takes to Instagram to share a herbal tea.

Herbal tea to beat ill effects of air pollution

Made with ginger, cinnamon and other herbal spices, this herbal tea can reduce irritation in throat, cough, cold, sneezing, etc. You can have it early in the morning, in between meals or in evening.

Sipping warm tea during change in weather in rising pollution can have a soothing effect on your throat

To prepare this herbal tea, you need ginger (1 inch piece). 1 tsp of dried ginger powder can also be used as a replacement. Then, take Ceylon cinnamon stick (1) or cinnamon powder (1/4 tsp); basil/tulsi leaves (1/2 tsp); dry or fresh oregano (1 tsp); pepper corns (3), crushed elaichi (2); fennel seeds (1/4 tsp); ajwain or carrom seeds (a tiny pinch); jeera or cumin (1/4 tsp). You can also add optional ingredients: 1-2 cloves of crushed garlic.

Take all the ingredients and them in 2 cups of water. Boil them and reduce it to half. Strain the ingredients and sip on it warm. You can also add some honey or jaggery to the herbal to sweeten its taste.

Other effective ways to beat ill effects of air pollution:

1. An age-old and effective home remedy to control cough is chewing some jaggery or gud. Not only does it help in controlling cough, it can also help in removing harmful toxins from your lungs and respiratory tract.

2. Include more ginger in your diet. Apart from the herbal tea mentioned above, you can also try ginger, honey and lemon tea. You can take some grated ginger, lemon juice and honey and add it to boiling water. Strain the mixture and sip warm. It can control your cough, cold and congestion. Ginger contains gingerol and other compounds that can reduce inflammation in the airways and inhibit airway contraction.

Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can reduce air pollution health risks

3. You can also include garlic in your diet as it boost your immunity and help in fighting infections. Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce symptoms of asthma as well.

4. Citrus fruits like lemon, amla and oranges can boost your immunity and reduce respiratory symptoms caused by air pollution. Vitamin C in citrus fruits have beneficial effect on the body's immunity.

5. Basil (tulsi) juice or tulsi tea is another herbal tea you can have this time of the year. It can keep you warm and reduce ill effects of air pollution.

6. There is nothing that a soothing cup of turmeric latte won't do during cough and cold. From boosting your immunity to reducing inflammation, the traditional haldi doodh is the perfect remedy for dealing with congestion, sneezing, wheezing, cough, cold and asthma.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

