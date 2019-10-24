Diwali 2019: Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Poor Air Quality; Stay Away From The Adverse Effects Of Pollution This Diwali

Diwali 2019: Stay indoors as much as possible to avoid contact with pollutants

Diwali 2019 the festivals of lights is almost here. Everyone is extremely excited for the festival. You can already notice lights and shines everywhere. An increased amount of air pollution comes along Diwali every year. Air pollution can affect your health in many ways especially your lungs. It can also cause many discomforts like cough, throat infection, infection and many more. You need to protect yourself from the growing levels of pollutants in the air. Increased air pollution is worse for people suffering from asthma or heart diseases. Do not let the pollution spoil your festive vibes by taking precautions beforehand. Here are some tips for you to protect yourself from poor air quality.

Diwali 2019: How to protect yourself from pollution

1. Reduce outdoor activities

When you know the quality of air is poor outside you must make changes in your plans accordingly. Try to reduce your outdoor activities as much as possible. Try to make changes in your schedule accordingly. Check the pollution levels and avoid stepping outside when air quality is extremely poor.

Diwali 2019: Perform indoor exercises to reduce contact with air pollution

2. Use jaggery

It may sound a little weird but jaggery can help you fight air pollution effectively. Use of jaggery has shown relief from the adverse effects of pollution. You can use jaggery instead of sugar in your diet. Add more jaggery to your diet as it helps in removing toxins from your body.

3. Eat foods which can boost immunity

A strong immune system ensures better protection against pollution. You can add such foods to your diet which can boost immunity like foods rich in vitamin C, magnesium or omega-3 fatty acids. Some immunity-boosting foods may include- lemons, orange, grapefruit, kiwi, garlic, yogurt, spinach, turmeric, almonds and ginger.

4. Buy face mask in advance

Do not wait for the pollution levels to become worse get yourself a face mask in advance. Whenever you are going out always carry a face mask which can give you protection against the pollutants. It will create a barrier for the pollutants to enter your body.

5. Keep indoors safe

You must avoid stepping outside when pollution levels are high. But you also need to make sure that your indoors are safe. Keep your indoors clean and dust-free. You can also add air purifiers inside your house for better air quality.

