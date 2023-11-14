2 Days After Diwali, Delhi Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Category

An air quality index between 401 and 500 is considered "severe" (File)

Delhi continued to struggle to breathe on Tuesday morning as its air quality index (AQI) entered the "severe" category, days after rain washed away the toxic haze. The AQI in the national capital, which slipped to "very poor" as smoke from firecrackers on Diwali joined air pollution due to stubble burning in north India, was in the severe category in several areas.

While the AQI in RK Puram was pegged at 417 at 6 AM, the air quality index in Punjabi Bagh was recorded at 410. The AQI in ITO was at 430, while in Jahangirpuri, it was at 428.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.