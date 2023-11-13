Delhi-NCR Air Reaches Toxic High As Cracker Craze Counters Rain Relief

The air quality in Delhi and nearby cities reached hazardous levels a day after Diwali with the widespread violation of the firecracker ban across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday raising environmental concerns.

Most realtime air monitoring platforms this morning pegged the air quality index (AQI) above 500, with some places reaching as high as 900. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI of 910, Lajpat Nagar 959 and Karol Bagh 779 around 6 am, according to aqi.in.

The average AQI was around 300 at most places, showed data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The PM2.5 and PM10 pollutant levels touched 500 at most places during the day, including in Rohini, ITO, and Delhi airport area.

Air quality index is an indicator to measure air pollution. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

People burst firecrackers across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, and other regions in the NCR. Social media visuals showed people gathering in the parks of the locality for bursting crackers. Many others questioned the Supreme Court ban and the failure in implementing the ban.

The Supreme Court last week clarified that its order banning firecrackers that has barium binds every state and is not just limited to the Delhi-NCR region. In September, the court had refused to interfere with the Delhi government's ban on firecrackers, saying people's health is important.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari said firecrackers were burst in Defence Colony too, but police complaints registered at the local police station resulted in no change. "The Supreme Court's firm stance on firecrackers got blown in the smoke of the firecrackers. Despite warnings and a complete ban...implementing authorities have failed yet again," she told PTI.

Delhi yesterday recorded its best Diwali day air quality in eight years with clear skies and abundant sunshine. The AQI stood at 218 at 4 pm, the best in at least three weeks, with rains last week bringing about a slight improvement. Delhi recorded an AQI of 312 on Diwali last year, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.