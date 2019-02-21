Beat Ill Effects Of Air Pollution With These Lifestyle Changes That Can Cleanse Your Lungs Naturally

Air pollution can also deplete iron levels in the body

Highlights Eat a healthy balanced diet to beat ill effects of air pollution Air pollution can deplete iron levels in the body Rely on whole foods as much as possible

Pollution levels in the country have been at an all time high since the past few months and people have borne the brunt of it. A few of the many harmful effects of air pollution include headaches, nausea, some allergic reactions, asthma, respiratory disease and lung diseases. Need of the hour is to take immediate precautionary steps and give your lungs a proper detox. Agrees lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, who took to Instagram to share a detailed lung cleanse to beat ill effects of air pollution. This lung cleanse includes some lifestyle changes, foods and drinks that can help in cleansing your liver.

In this article, we talk about the lifestyle changes that are a part of Luke Coutinho's lung cleanse

Consuming a healthy, balanced diet is important as air pollution can deplete levels of Vitamin D, E, C, calcium, beta carotene, bomelaine, omega 3 fatty acids and curcumin from the body. A nutritious balanced diet can help in meeting up such nutritional deficiencies.

Consuming a balanced diet can help curb ill effects of air pollution

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Eat These Foods Daily To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution

Air pollution can also deplete iron levels in the body. This may reflect in low haemoglobin levels. In case you are iron deficient, you must include more leafy green vegetables, beetroots, garden cress or halim seeds, moringa or wheatgrass, black raisins, dark jaggery, lentils/legumes and pomegranate to name a few.

For optimum absorption of iron, include Vitamin C rich foods in your diet. Avoid having tea or coffee with iron rich foods as they can interfere with its absorption. Luke informs that having calcium rich foods along with iron rich foods can also interfere with iron absorption as both have same binding site for absorption. You can also have overnight copper treated water for boosting iron absorption. Use of case iron vessels in cooking can help in giving a boost to your haemoglobin levels.

Also read: An Essential Oil To Reduce Indoor Air Pollution, Provide Relief From Cough, Cold And Congestion

Another way to beat the ill effects of air pollution is by making the most of your curries. According to Luke, the base of curries, soups and all meal preparations should be from tomato, garlic, black pepper, onion, ginger, turmeric in either cold pressed coconut oil or cow ghee.

Lastly, Luke recommends that it is the best to rely on whole foods as much as possible. In case you are facing issues with extreme congestion, you should have bromelain or pineapple extract. It helps in improving respiratory function and reduces congestion caused by build-up of mucus and toxins.

Also read: These Simple Household Activities Could Be Contributing To Air Pollution; Yes It Includes Making Toast As Well!

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.