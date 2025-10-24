Travelling? Health Coach Tips To Stay Healthy Without Sacrificing On Your Favourite Foods

If you are a frequent traveller, you know the struggle: long flights, hotel food, street eats, and suddenly your "healthy routine" feels like a distant memory. Wellness coach Luke Coutinho gets it. On Instagram, he admits, "Hey look, I travel too much and I can't keep up with a healthy diet. I'm eating outside food on the plane, I'm eating food in hotels. How do you manage your diet when you travel? It's important."

But here's the thing. Staying healthy on the go isn't about rigid rules or perfect meals. It's about how you eat, not just what you eat. According to Luke:

Slow Down And Chew

Luke's first golden rule? Chew your food properly. He explains that whether your meal is healthy or not, slowing down and chewing well makes a huge difference in digestion and nutrient absorption. Basically, your body will thank you for it.

Eat Mindfully

Don't eat until you are stuffed, says Luke. Stop just before fullness and give your body a moment to catch up. You will often find that's enough to feel satisfied.

Reduce Portions, Focus On Protein And Veggies

When outside food becomes your norm, smaller portions help. Fill your plate with protein and vegetables, they keep you full longer, letting you cut back on carbs without feeling deprived, Luke advises.

Never Eat With Guilt

If all you have is a samosa, enjoy it without guilt. Luke says that guilt activates your sympathetic nervous system, making digestion inefficient. Eat joyfully, and save healthier choices for your next meal.

Listen to Your Emotions

Ask yourself: are you eating because you're hungry, or because you're bored, sad, or stressed? Bringing awareness to emotional eating can be a game-changer, especially when travelling, says Luke.

Luke's Practical Travel Tips

He has also shared some travel-friendly hacks to stay nourished without overthinking:

Support Digestion Naturally:

Carry digestive aids like fennel seeds, ginger, or a probiotic capsule.

Stay hydrated. Air travel and hotel food can dehydrate you. Add a pinch of rock salt or lemon for electrolytes.

Include fibre through salads, fruits, or simple sides like sauteed vegetables to prevent bloating.

Plan Smarter, Not Harder:

Pack travel-friendly snacks: nuts, seeds, roasted chana, or protein bars (watch for hidden sugars).

Opt for simpler meals. Grilled, steamed, or baked dishes digest better than fried or creamy options.

Avoid skipping meals; erratic eating can spike stress hormones, slowing digestion and metabolism.

Mind-Body Connection

Your environment affects how your body absorbs nutrients. Jet lag, stress, or lack of sleep can alter gut microbiota. Luke suggests maintaining consistent sleep, taking deep breaths before meals, and staying relaxed while eating.

