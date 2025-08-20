Ozempic Vulva: A Side Effect You Didn't Know About

Ozempic has been very trendy for the last few years now. From numerous celebrities being called out for mysteriously losing weight to shocking side effects, the list goes on. But what exactly is Ozempic? Ozempic is the name of a prescription medication which contains semaglutide. Semaglutide is a drug that is used to help people manage type 2 diabetes by lowering their blood sugar levels. It belongs to a class of medicines called GLP-1 receptor agonists which work by mimicking the natural hormone GLP-1. This medication helps in stimulating insulin release when the blood sugar is high, reduced the amount of sugar the liver releases and slows down digestion which helps control appetite. Apart from diabetes control, Ozempic is also used to aid in weight management which makes it popular among people with obesity or those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Like most medications, Ozempic can also cause a ray of side effects although they differ from person to person. The most common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhoea, stomach pain, etc. Some people may also experience reduced appetite or fatigue. In rare cases, serious side effects can occur. Some of which being pancreatitis, kidney problems, gallbladder problems, severe allergic reaction, etc. Considering these risks, it is important for people taking Ozempic to use it under medical supervision and report any unusual or severe symptoms to their doctor.

What is Ozempic vulva?

“Ozempic vulva” is not an official term but rather a trendy phrase that has recently made rounds online. It is being used to describe the changes some women have noticed in their vulva after using weight loss medications like Ozempic. It is not a recognised medical diagnosis but instead a description of the way the vulva may look or feel following rapid weight loss. The most commonly mentioned changes include the outer lips of the vulva (labia majora) appearing less full or more saggy, along with dryness, irritation or discomfort in the vaginal area.

What causes Ozempic vulva?

Loss of fat and volume: Since the labia majora naturally contain fatty tissue, rapid fat loss can make them appear thinner or deflated, which can give the valve an aged or dropped look. Changes in muscle and tissue tone: Weight loss can also lead to muscle mass reduction. This can affect pelvic support and contribute to vaginal looseness or changes in sensation. Dehydration and hormonal shifts: Side effects of Ozempic such as nausea or diarrhoea can lead to fluid loss, while metabolic and hormonal changes from quick weight reduction may interfere with natural vaginal lubrication, causing dryness or discomfort. Alterations in the vaginal microbiome: Changes in diet, digestion, and body chemistry during weight loss might disrupt the balance of healthy bacteria in the vagina, potentially leading to irritation, odour, or unusual discharge.

How to manage it?

Simple additions or changes to one's routine can be helpful. Here are some tips to consider:

Lifestyle changes such as staying hydrated, eating nutrient-rich foods, and maintaining pelvic floor strength can help.

Using pH-balanced vaginal moisturisers or lubricants can ease dryness.

Vaginal or oral probiotics may help maintain a healthy microbiome balance.

Some women might want to explore treatments like filler injections to restore volume in the labia, fat grafting, or surgical procedures to tighten or reshape tissue. These are elective options and should only be considered with a qualified gynaecologist or cosmetic surgeon.

If there are persistent issues like pain, itching, unusual discharge, or changes in appearance that cause distress, it's important to see a doctor to rule out infections or other underlying conditions.

“Ozempic vulva” is a phrase that captures how rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medications like Ozempic can affect the vulva's appearance and comfort. While it isn't a direct side effect of the drug itself, the body changes that come with significant fat and muscle reduction may lead to dryness, sagging, or irritation. Supportive care like hydration and lubricants often helps, but in some cases, women may seek medical advice or cosmetic treatments if the changes are bothersome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.