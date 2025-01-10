Nutritionist Highlights The Dangers Of Ozempic

Back in 2023, a drug known as Ozempic was all over the news. This medication is a game-changer in the world of health and wellness. Ozempic manages Type 2 diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels in the body. That's not all. This drug helps to curb hunger and slows the rate of digestion, making it a popular choice to lose weight. It is a once-weekly injectable medication that can only generate the best results when followed with a nutritious diet and exercise. But is Ozempic actually good for individuals seeking to lose extra pounds? Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video on Instagram highlighting why Ozempic usage needs caution.

“Ozempic: A Weight Loss Shortcut or a Health Risk?” asks Nmami Agarwal in her caption. Elaborating on the medication she says, “Ozempic, originally designed for managing Type 2 diabetes, has gained a following for its off-label use as a weight-loss aid. However, beneath the hype lies a growing list of serious risks, including blindness and NAIOD (Non-Arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy)—a condition that causes sudden vision loss due to interrupted blood flow to the optic nerve.”

Let's take a detailed look at the dangers of using Ozempic:

Reports link Ozempic to blindness and NAIOD, making it a risky choice for individuals unaware of underlying vulnerabilities. Sudden drops in blood sugar or changes in blood pressure may trigger these conditions.

While Ozempic suppresses appetite, the weight often rebounds once the medication is stopped. It's not a long-term solution.

Beyond nausea and digestive issues, there's a lack of research on its safety for non-diabetic users.

Medications like Ozempic aren't meant to replace sustainable habits. Using them without proper medical guidance can result in life-altering complications.

Health tip: Choose balanced diets, regular exercise, and professional advice over shortcuts that could cost you more than just weight.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved injectable medications to treat diabetes for the first time in 2017, as per a report by The New York Times. Later, the FDA approved a drug with a higher dose of Ozempic to curb obesity in 2021.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.