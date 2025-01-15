What Is Ozempic? Is It Available In India? We Answer FAQs

Ozempic (semaglutide) is a prescription medication primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which work by mimicking the hormone incretin. This helps regulate blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, and promote weight loss. Ozempic is generally safe when used under a doctor's supervision. However, like any medication, it may have side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, or, in rare cases, more severe issues like pancreatitis. Common questions about Ozempic often involve its effectiveness for weight loss, potential side effects, and whether it is a lifelong treatment. Keep reading as we answer a list of common FAQs surrounding Ozempic.

Is Ozempic available in India?

Ozempic is available in India but may not be as widely accessible as in other countries. It is typically prescribed for individuals with type 2 diabetes or those seeking weight management under medical supervision. To use Ozempic, you must consult an endocrinologist or a healthcare professional specialising in diabetes management. The medication is administered via a pre-filled injection pen, usually once a week. Your doctor will guide you on the correct dosage and ensure that it is safe for your specific health condition. You may need to undergo regular blood sugar and health monitoring while on this medication.

Is Ozempic safe?

Ozempic is considered safe for most individuals with type 2 diabetes or obesity when prescribed and monitored by a qualified healthcare provider. It is particularly effective for people struggling to control their blood sugar levels with other treatments or who need significant weight management. However, it may not be suitable for everyone. People with a history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2), or severe kidney or liver conditions should avoid it. Pregnant or breastfeeding women are also advised against using Ozempic due to insufficient safety data.

For those who qualify, Ozempic offers benefits like improved blood sugar control, reduced cardiovascular risk, and significant weight loss. Still, potential side effects such as gastrointestinal discomfort, fatigue, or serious but rare complications like pancreatitis or gallbladder issues must be monitored.

How does Ozempic work?

Ozempic works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which is naturally produced in the intestines and plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels. When injected, Ozempic stimulates insulin secretion in response to high blood sugar, helping lower glucose levels. It also slows gastric emptying, which delays the digestion and absorption of food, leading to prolonged feelings of fullness and reduced appetite. Additionally, it suppresses the release of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels. These combined effects make Ozempic effective not only in managing type 2 diabetes but also in promoting weight loss for individuals with obesity or related conditions.

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

While Ozempic is effective for managing type 2 diabetes and promoting weight loss, it may cause side effects. Below are the common, less common, and serious side effects:

Common side effects

These are usually mild and may improve over time:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Constipation

Stomach pain

Fatigue

Serious side effects

While rare, these require immediate medical attention:

Pancreatitis

Thyroid tumors

Hypoglycaemia

Kidney Problems

Gallbladder Issues

Allergic Reactions

Regular medical check-ups and adherence to the prescribed dosage are critical to ensuring safety. Always discuss your medical history and concerns with a doctor before starting Ozempic to determine if it is appropriate for your needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.