Vaginal Health: Common Mistakes You Are Making

Poor or incorrect vaginal care can cause infections

The vagina like any other part of the body needs to be taken care of. If we fail to take care of our bodies, it might cause serious health issues. Due to the taboo around personal hygiene and reproductive parts, one may fall prey to incorrect information.

It is important to take care of your intimate parts. Make sure you follow expert advice and apply correct advice to your routine. In this article, we discuss some common mistakes women make while maintaining vaginal health.

1. Not correctly cleaning the vulva

Lack of proper sanitation in the intimate area can make one prone to various infections and disorders. Taking food and correct care of your vulva ensures your vagina stays free of any infections. You are encouraged to use gentle and non-scented soap.

2. Douching vagina

Douching refers to the process of cleaning the inside of the vagina. Douching under most studies is discouraged. Our vagina has the ability to clean itself and does not require us to use complex products to clean it. In fact, douching can wash off good bacteria which protects us from harmful infections.

3. Staying in sweaty clothes

You may be more prone to fungal vaginal infections if you wear sweaty clothes for long durations. Sweaty clothes provide the right atmosphere for infections to grow. Staying in sweaty clothes for long hours can cause infections in your vagina and various other parts of the body.

4. Self-treating

Often times we might seem to notice some abnormality or irregularity in our vagina. Instead of seeking professional help, many women stick to treating these abnormalities themselves. This self-treatment is often based on unreliable information. These self-treatments can do more harm than good.

5. Ignoring signs

One might ignore or overlook abnormalities surrounding their vagina. Different bleeding patterns, differences in discharge, etc. can all be signs of undiagnosed infection or disorder. Hence, it is ideal to be watchful and seek professional help.

6. Not changing period products

Whether using sanitary napkins, tampons, etc., it is always advised to change these products timely. Using the same period of product for long hours can make you prone to infections and may even cause odour issues. You are encouraged to change your period products every 4 hours.

7. Not getting tested regularly

Getting regular body checkups can help you identify early signs or signs of disorders that may not be noticeable. Regular body check-ups are encouraged at least twice a year. Women must also regularly visit a gynaecologist for vaginal checkups and also check for breast cancer.

8. Wearing synthetic clothes

Wearing synthetic, lace or other non-cotton underpants can be too harsh on the vulva. It is encouraged to stick to simple and comfortable cotton undergarments when it comes to daily wear.

9. Using scented products

Various scents and aromatic things can cause an allergic reaction in the body. Considering our bodies are so sensitive to scent, it is encouraged to stray clear of scented products when investing in products for your intimate area. Harsh soaps can also alter the pH levels of our vagina, making it prone to infections and irritation.

In conclusion, it is important to take proper care of your vagina. Lack of care or over-cleaning can both increase your risk of vaginal issues. It is important to use sensitive and gentle products when caring for one's intimate area.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.