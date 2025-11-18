Move Over Olive Oil, Nutritionist Recommends Mustard Oil For Heart Health

When it comes to cooking oils, there are many options to choose from. Each has its own unique flavour, nutritional profile and health benefits. More than the others, people often pit mustard against olive in the battle for the healthiest oil title. While olive oil has long been hailed as a Mediterranean superfood, mustard oil is now gaining recognition for its impressive nutritional profile and potential health benefits.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares how mustard oil rivals olive oil in heart health, antioxidant power, and inflammation control. She lists out the numerous benefits of the oil in an Instagram post.

In the caption, she writes, "Most people overlook mustard oil because of its old-school reputation — but new studies show it rivals olive oil in heart health, antioxidant power, and inflammation control."

Benefits of mustard oil:

1. Promotes Heart Health: Mustard oil is high in monounsaturated (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which are considered "good fats". These components help lower bad cholesterol levels while raising good cholesterol levels, thus regulating blood fat levels and significantly reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Reduces Inflammation: The oil contains compounds like alpha-linolenic acid and selenium, which have potent anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it a traditional remedy for easing joint pain and stiffness, improving arthritis symptoms and reducing inflammation.

3. Fights Bacterial and Fungal Infections: Mustard oil possesses strong antimicrobial properties. Its active components, such as allyl isothiocyanate, help fight off harmful bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms. This makes it effective for topical application to protect the skin against infections and for use as a natural preservative in foods like pickles.

4. Enhances Hair and Skin Health: Rich in vitamins A and E, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids, mustard oil deeply moisturises the skin and helps reduce signs of ageing and pigmentation. When used as a massage oil for the scalp, it improves blood circulation, strengthens hair roots, fights dandruff, and promotes healthy hair growth.

5. Perfect for cooking: Mustard oil's high smoke point makes it perfect for Indian cooking. You can deep fry, tadka, or saute your food without breaking them down into harmful trans fats.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.