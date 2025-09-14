Expert Discusses Three-Step Process To Handle Emotional Abuse

Emotional abuse is a silent killer. Agree? Whether it's from a loved one or someone from your professional field, it leaves lasting scars and drains your complete energy. But worry not. There's hope! In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talks about the importance of emotional abuse awareness, emotional immunity, and resilience building. She also discusses her holistic approach to health, which provides key ways to tackle emotional abuse.

In the clip, the nutritionist shares, "There comes a time in everyone's life where they have to endure emotional abuse either from a parent, from in-laws or from a sibling or from a spouse. Now, if this is mild and passing, your body will be able to deal with it."

However, if this is a long-term issue, which is usually the case, according to the nutritionist, she says, "The impact can be profound - draining your energy, weakening your emotional strength, and leaving scars that aren't always visible."

Watch her video here:

What to do in these emotionally abusive situations?

Emphasising that in such situations, people may feel trapped, Anjali tells, "Then you need to develop emotional immunity, you need to learn how to take care of your physical health, and also you need to be emotionally resilient," adding, "Whilst taking care of your emotional immunity and mental resilience will take time and a certain level of maturity. Whether you choose to stay in the relationship or leave the relationship, you're going to be stressed either ways."

She continues, "So there are steps to take care of your physical health whilst you're in this emotionally abusive relationship."

The nutritionist then elaborates about the paths to come out of such situations -

"Part 1 is about acknowledging and understanding what emotional abuse does to your health and well-being," she writes.

Anjali quips that Part 2 will be about taking care of your physical health while in such relationships.

Finally, according to the nutritionist, Part 3 will focus on the importance of setting boundaries.

In the concluding note, she writes, "You are not alone," highlighting the importance of mental health awareness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.