Turkish Man Saved Ex-Wife's Number As 'Chubby', Court Fines Him For Emotional Abuse

In a recent court ruling in Usak, western Turkey, a man was fined for emotionally abusing his ex-wife after it was revealed he had saved her contact name as "Tombik," meaning "Chubby", according to Gulf News. The court concluded that the nickname, along with a series of threatening messages, contributed to emotional distress and the breakdown of their marriage.

The couple, who share children, were already engaged in a contentious divorce. The woman filed for separation citing emotional abuse, while the husband filed a countersuit alleging infidelity. During the proceedings, she submitted messages from her husband that included phrases such as "Get away, I do not want to see you," and "Let the devil see your face." She also claimed he pressured her for money to pay for his father's surgery, as per the news outlet.

The husband's accusations of infidelity were dismissed after an investigation revealed the man he had suspected was only delivering a book. The court determined there was no romantic involvement. Instead, the judge found the husband's repeated insults and financial demands to constitute "emotional and economic violence."

As a result, the court ruled in favour of the wife, citing her mental well-being and the harm caused by her husband's behaviour.

According to South China Morning Post, under Turkish law, words or actions that attack someone's dignity, including via messages, are punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine.

The couple's divorce was finalised, and the infidelity claim was dismissed. The husband was ordered to pay his former partner both material and moral compensation. The specific amount of compensation being paid has not been publicly revealed. The incident has caused a buzz on social media.

Online reactions to the case were mixed. One user remarked that being called "chubby" could be seen as endearing, adding that "being fat isn't necessarily an insult." Another supported the court's decision, saying the ruling was fair because the husband's repeated insults clearly crossed a line. A third person jokingly noted they would now reconsider how they label their friends' contact names to avoid anything potentially offensive.