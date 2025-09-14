Chia Microgreens: Nutritionist Unveils Amazing Health Benefits Of This Superfood

Do you want to make your diet healthier? Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary unveils a home-grown, natural product that is even few times more nutritious than chia seeds. In a recent video on Instagram, she says, "This has 17 times more nutrients than chia seeds. It's chia microgreens. And these give you more nutrients than a multivitamin."

Watch the video here:

Talking about chia seeds, the excellent source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and minerals like calcium and magnesium, promotes digestive health, helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports heart health, and aids in weight management by increasing feelings of fullness.

"On the 15-days Gut Cleanse we do add chia seeds in some cases struggling with extreme constipation and chia microgreens can be a part of the Enrich Phase, once you've done the anti-inflammatory plan for 15 days," she notes.

But what if there is another superfood that is more nutritious than chia seeds? According to the nutritionist, chia microgreens are one such superfood that has a significant impact on the well-being of the gut, among other benefits to the overall health of the body.

In the caption, Rashi writes, "Chia microgreens can have up to 2x more magnesium than seeds, 10x more antioxidants (even more than blueberries!), 3x more iron than chia seeds, plus higher calcium & vitamin C."

Explaining its benefits, the nutritionist shares, "The germination process increases vitamin C up to 17 times. It also makes things like iron, zinc and calcium a lot more bioavailable and absorbable in your body. It'll take about 5 to 10 days to grow, depending on the climate, of course, that you live in."

How To Harvest Chia Microgreens?

The nutritionist tells, "You can harvest them when they're about an inch long. You know, and the best part is that you don't need any kit or any fancy equipments to grow this. You need a small pot, fill it with soil, sprinkle some seeds, water it daily and that's all. It'll be ready to harvest in a few days."

At the end, Rashi reveals that she herself indulges in chia microgreens by adding them to her eggs, green juice, and even sabzis. "They're pretty much everywhere," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.