No Shortage Of Anti-Rabies Vaccine, Rabies Immunoglobulin In India: Union Health Minister J P Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that there is no shortage of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) and Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) in the country as supply far exceeds domestic demand. Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister said there is adequate availability of RIG and ARV, along with a real time tracking system to ensure adequate supply. "There is no shortage of ARV and RIG in the country. We should shed this thought that there is a shortage," Nadda said, while asserting that there was no need to stop exports.

He said the virus, caused mainly by animal bites, is fatal.

India has an annual installed capacity for production of about 8.17 crore vials of ARV and 1.77 crore vials of RIG annually, Nadda said.

The total cases of animal bites are only 58 lakh annually, of which 47 lakh are dog bites cases, the minister said.

Hence, Nadda said there is enough supply of RIG and ARV and therefore the country has surplus stock for exports.

Stating that health is a state subject, the minister said it is the responsibility of the state governments to distribute RIG and ARV within their states.

In a written reply, the minister said that the year-wise consolidated data on production of ARV and RIG) is not centrally maintained as manufacturing is undertaken by multiple private and public sector entities.

"Under the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) funds have been allocated through NHM to States/UTs under National Free Drug Initiative (NFDI) for purchase of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) and Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV). Procurement of RIG and ARV is decentralised," Nadda said.

The minister also stated that advisories are being issued from time to time to all States/UTs to maintain uninterrupted supply of ARV and RIG through funds allocated under NFDI.

"Health is a State subject, the responsibility of strengthening the public healthcare system lies with the respective State/ UT governments. Under National Health Mission (NHM), the government provides technical and financial support to States/UTs for strengthening their healthcare systems based on the proposals submitted by them in their Program Implementation Plans, subject to norms & availability of resources," Nadda said.

As per information received from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics, exports of RIG and ARV stood at 64,131 kg and 2,81,139 kgs during the 2024-25 fiscal.

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