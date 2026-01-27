Nipah Virus Screenings At International Airports: How It Differs From Covid-19 Checks And What Travellers Should Expect

As cases of the Nipah virus (NiV) emerge in West Bengal, India, countries in the region are reviving public health measures at international airports to prevent the disease's spread beyond India's borders. Although only 2 cases have been confirmed in the state and a total of 5 suspected so far, the last few weeks have seen stringent measures against a possible Nipah virus outbreak especially in the neighbouring state of Odisha and in Kerala (where the disease is considered to be an endemic). Nipah is a zoonotic pathogen naturally carried by fruit bats and capable of transmission through contaminated food, animals, and close person-to-person contact. The virus can lead to severe respiratory illness and acute encephalitis, and has a historically high case-fatality rate ranging from about 40 % to 75 % depending on the outbreak and local health-care capacity.

Unlike Covid-19, which spreads readily via airborne droplets among broad populations and led to large-scale global spread, Nipah's transmission is more limited and linked to direct contact with infected sources. Still, the disease's severity and absence of a widely available vaccine or specific treatment spur cautious surveillance by international health authorities.

In response to the West Bengal outbreak, countries including Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have announced targeted health screenings for travellers arriving from high-risk areas, notably West Bengal. These screenings, reportedly adapted from frameworks developed during the Covid-19 pandemic, aim to identify potentially infected passengers early, support rapid isolation if necessary, and reduce the risk of cross-border spread.

Here's what these screenings entail medically, how they differ from Covid-19 checks, why they matter for global health security, and what travellers should expect when crossing international borders during this alert.

What Is the Nipah Virus and Why It's Serious

The Nipah virus is a Henipavirus, first identified in Malaysia in 1999. It is transmitted through contact with infected animals, especially fruit bats of the Pteropus family, contaminated food such as raw date palm sap, or close contact with infectious bodily fluids from an infected person.

Symptoms typically begin with:

Fever

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

These symptoms progress to:

Respiratory distress

Neurological complications including encephalitis

Severe cases can evolve rapidly into:

Coma

Death within days

Because there is no specific antiviral therapy or widely licensed vaccine, public health responses focus on surveillance, early detection, isolation, and supportive care. This risk profile explains why authorities treat even isolated outbreaks with heightened caution.

Which Countries Have Introduced Airport Screenings?

In response to confirmed cases in India's West Bengal state, several countries in Asia have implemented or scaled up airport health screening procedures for travellers coming from India, especially from affected areas:

1. Thailand

Thai authorities have reinstated health screening measures for all flights arriving from India's West Bengal at major international airports including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket.

Travellers undergo temperature checks and must fill out health declaration forms on arrival.

Airlines conduct preliminary health checks before boarding.

Passengers with symptoms or fever may be referred for secondary evaluation or isolation.

"Health Beware Cards" advising travellers on warning signs and actions are issued to arrivals.

2. Nepal

Nepal has intensified health checks at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and at key border crossings with India. Screening desks assess passengers for fever and other symptoms associated with Nipah and connect them to medical follow-up if needed.

3. Taiwan

Taiwan is planning to classify the Nipah virus as a top-tier notifiable disease, a move that would legally mandate swift reporting and response if suspected cases occur. While not strictly airport screening in the conventional sense, this classification heightens traveler monitoring and reporting protocols for those entering the country.

What Airport Screenings Entail, Medically Speaking

Airport screenings for Nipah are not diagnostic tests. They are triage and early-warning measures designed to flag potentially symptomatic individuals. While Covid-19 screening relied heavily on widespread testing including rapid antigen and PCR tests, Nipah screenings focus on identifying symptomatic travellers and risk histories:

1. Temperature Checks

Passengers are subject to infrared or contactless temperature scans. Fever (usually defined as more than 38 degrees Celsius) can be an early sign of infection and prompts secondary assessment.

2. Health Declaration and Questionnaire

Travellers are asked about:

Recent travel history to outbreak zones (e.g., West Bengal).

Contact with sick individuals or exposure to animals often associated with Nipah.

Symptoms such as fever, headache, sore throat, cough, confusion or drowsiness.

3. Visual Clinical Observation

Trained health staff observe travellers for signs of illness, including:

Severe fatigue

Difficulty breathing

Neurological symptoms (e.g., confusion)

If flagged, individuals may be isolated pending further assessment.

4. Referral and Isolation Protocols

Passengers who exhibit signs consistent with infection may be transferred to designated isolation facilities and scheduled for confirmatory testing, typically RT-PCR when available, and follow public health guidance.

How Nipah Airport Screenings Differ From Covid-19 Checks

While both protocols aim to prevent disease spread, the pathogens and strategies differ significantly:

Transmission and Contagiousness: Covid-19 spreads easily via airborne droplets and aerosols, making broad screening and testing essential. Nipah virus spreads mainly via direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated items, not easily airborne, meaning screening focuses on symptoms and exposure history rather than widespread testing of asymptomatic travellers. Testing Tools: Covid-19 protocols used rapid tests (antigen/PCR) routinely at airports. For Nipah, point-of-care rapid tests are limited or unavailable at entry points, and confirmation requires specialized laboratory techniques like RT-PCR. Quarantine and Isolation Thresholds: Covid-19 measures included broad quarantine mandates. Nipah responses are more targeted, and isolation is reserved for symptomatic travellers or individuals with significant exposure.

What Travellers Should Expect

If you are flying internationally amid heightened Nipah alerts:

Arrive early: Allow extra time for health checks and questionnaires.

Allow extra time for health checks and questionnaires. Know your travel history: Be ready to report recent stays in affected regions.

Be ready to report recent stays in affected regions. Report symptoms: Fever, headache, confusion or respiratory issues warrant disclosure.

Fever, headache, confusion or respiratory issues warrant disclosure. Follow instructions: Health authorities may direct symptomatic travellers to medical evaluation or isolation.

Despite the gravity of Nipah, global health experts maintain that the risk to most travellers remains low, especially without close exposure to outbreaks, but awareness and cooperation are key to public safety.

Airport screening measures for Nipah virus, involving temperature checks, travel history assessment, health questionnaires and clinical observation, reflect prudent public health action in response to a high-fatality pathogen. While not as pervasive as Covid-19 testing regimes, these targeted screenings help identify symptomatic individuals and reduce the risk of international spread without the need for broad quarantine mandates. As outbreaks evolve, travellers should stay informed of both local health advisories and international screening protocols, communicate symptoms honestly, and practice good hygiene to protect themselves and others.

