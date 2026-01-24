Nipah Virus Update: Bats At Alipore Zoo Kolkata Being Tested For Virus

The National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has started conducting random RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests among the bats at the Zoological Garden at Alipore in south Kolkata to check whether these animals are carriers of Nipah virus.

It was learnt on Saturday that a team from NIMR collected blood and swab samples from the bats at the zoo on Thursday and Friday mornings. The team collected the samples and left at the break of dawn.

To trace the source of Nipah, bats are being tested using RT-PCR in the state. Recently, some bats from the Madhyamgram, Barasat and Basirhat areas in North 24 Parganas districts have been tested. In Kolkata, the Alipore Zoological Garden is the only place with a significant bat population.

To allay Nipah fears, blood and swab samples have been collected from the bats at the zoo and sent for RT-PCR testing. The National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are conducting these tests in collaboration with the state health department. The state forest department is also assisting in this effort.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Sundriyal told a section of mediapersons that permission from the forest department is required to catch bats. The health department had requested permission, which was granted by the forest department.

The expert team is visiting areas across the state where bats are found, to collect samples. The zoo authorities have also taken precautionary measures. The gates of the Zoological Garden open for visitors at 9 am. However, the team completed their work and left the Zoo before that.

According to officials, it will take a few more days to determine whether the bats at Alipore Zoo are safe. On Saturday, the expert team is going to Nadia district to similarly collect bat samples.

The move came following the detection of two Nipah virus cases in West Bengal. Earlier this month, these two cases of Nipah virus disease were identified, at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), ICMR, AIIMS Kalyani in West Bengal. Both the affected persons are nurses and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

