Two Healthcare Workers Test Positive For Nipah Virus In West Bengal, Authorities Intensify Containment Measures

Both suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal have tested positive, West Bengal government sources have confirmed. The two healthcare workers, a male and a female nurse, were admitted to the same private hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district. They have been under treatment for the past 10 days while currently both are on mechanical ventilator support, health ministry sources told NDTV. Both patients work at the same private hospital in Barasat and were admitted after showing severe symptoms.

The development adds a critical dimension to the Nipah alert first reported earlier this week, when two suspected cases were identified and a National Joint Outbreak Response Team was deployed to assist the West Bengal government in containment and public health measures.

The team comprises experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Following this, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and assured full support from the Union government.

The Centre has also shared guidelines on Nipah Virus Disease under the Communicable Disease Alert with the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi has also been activated to coordinate the national response.

One of the nurses had travelled to her hometown in Nadia district in mid-December and fell ill a few days after returning. Her colleague, a male nurse, worked closely with her at the same private facility and subsequently developed similar symptoms. Both are now in critical condition in intensive care units, sources said.

State health authorities have launched extensive contact tracing, identifying around 120 people so far, with 50 of them already tested for potential infection, the sources added. Contact tracing and monitoring efforts are ongoing to check any further spread beyond the two confirmed cases.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a virus that spreads between animals and people. It is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person. The disease is very contagious and has a high fatality rate. Cleveland Clinic says it can spread through bodily fluids like saliva, poop, pee and blood. The virus can also be transmitted when food products are contaminated by fluids of infected animals. This includes fruit and raw date palm sap.

Preventing Nipah Virus Infection

Preventing Nipah virus infection focuses on avoiding contact with its primary carriers, bats and pigs. Also keep a check on hygiene and safe food practices.

Hygiene Practices: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after animal contact or handling food, to remove potential viral contaminants. Use alcohol-based sanitizers when soap is unavailable.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after animal contact or handling food, to remove potential viral contaminants. Use alcohol-based sanitizers when soap is unavailable. Avoid Animal Contact: Stay away from bats, sick pigs, or areas where bats roost, like forests or caves.

Stay away from bats, sick pigs, or areas where bats roost, like forests or caves. Safe Food Handling: Do not consume raw date palm sap, fruits like lychee or guava showing bat bites, or unwashed produce that may carry bat saliva. Cook meat thoroughly and peel fruits after washing.

Do not consume raw date palm sap, fruits like lychee or guava showing bat bites, or unwashed produce that may carry bat saliva. Cook meat thoroughly and peel fruits after washing. Limit Human Transmission: Avoid close contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals. Use masks and gloves if you're a caregiver.

