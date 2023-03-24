Navratri 2023: Nutritionist Explains Why Samak Rice Should Be A Part Of Your Diet While Fasting

Drink enough water while fasting to prevent dehydration

The festival of Navratri has begun and it's time to indulge in vrat-special meals. When it comes to eating, the festival has some restrictions that involve abstaining from consuming flour, oily and greasy food, and regular grains. With this, Navratri serves an opportunity to get healthier by adopting the sattvik diet and ditching unhealthy foods. Among the several foods consumed during the festival is samak chawal. It is used in several vrat recipes ranging from kheer and chilla to paratha. Having a taste similar to that of broken rice, samak rice can beneficial for your health.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, samak rice has low phytic acid, which is an anti-nutrient found naturally in plants. Phytic acid hinders the absorption of minerals like magnesium and calcium in the body. So eating samak rice can help you reap the benefits of eating fruits or other nutritious food.

The nutritionist explains that samak rice is also rich in dietary fibre and has ample amounts of soluble and insoluble fractions.

If you are observing fast for the first time this Navratri, then there are certain things you need to keep in mind. Below are the tips you can follow during Navratri fasts.

Keep it real

It is advised to take things slow so that your body gets time to adjust to the change in routine. More stringent forms of fast such as nirjala vrat, in which people don't drink water, should be avoided if you are a beginner.

Stay under control

When certain kinds of foods are not eaten during Navratri fast, it doesn't mean that you will go overboard with those which are allowed to be consumed. So, eat in moderation.

Opt for healthier foods

One should include healthy foods such as makhana, buckwheat, a variety of vegetables, and millets in the diet during Navratri. These will not only keep you fit but also full for longer time.

More stringent forms of fast such as nirjala vrat, in which people dont drink water, should be avoided if you are a beginner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.