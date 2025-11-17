Mustard Oil As Good As Olive Oil? Other Desi Foods That Are Just As Good

With the general trend moving towards health and wellness, a lot of people are opting for popularly known healthy foods to bridge the nutrition gap. One of which is olive oil. Olive oil seems to be the poster child for healthy fats and healthy foods as a whole and for good reason. Olive oil is helpful in supporting heart health, reduces risk of chronic diseases and has anti-inflammatory properties. But, many of these benefits have also been shown in mustard oil. Keep reading as we discuss if mustard oil is better than olive oil and other desi foods that might be better than their popular western alternatives.

Desi foods that are beneficial for your health

1. Mustard oil

Olive oil is popular for its many health benefits as discussed above. However, mustard oil has its own set of health benefits. According to studies, mustard oil contains omega-3 that reduce inflammation, antibacterial, antifungal and supports heart health due to mono and polyunsaturated fats.

2. Ghee

Similar to mustard oil, ghee is another desi healthy fat source that is often overlooked and compared to olive oil. It is highly encouraged by Ayurveda and science backs its benefits too. It supports digestion, skin health and improve memory.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is an essential to not only Ayurveda but also modern science. It is known for its anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties. It can also assist in digestion and can help support joint health. According to Harvard Health, it is anti-cancer, antimicrobial, anti-diabetic, and so on. Consuming it with pepper further improves its absorption by the body.

4. Ginger

Ginger is another desi food that is recognised worldwide for its amazing health benefits. It can help improve digestion, boosts immunity and can also alleviate nausea. It can also help reduce general inflammation in the body. This is perfect addition to diet for people with respiratory issues or some suffering with a cold.

5. Amla

Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is abundant in vitamin C and powerful antioxidants. Studies suggest that amla helps boost immunity, improves digestion and improves overall skin health. It can also support heart health and help in detoxifying the body.

6. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is often compared to ginseng. In fact, it is many times called “Indian ginseng.” It helps in improving your immunity. It can also reduce fatigue, stress and anxiety over time. Evidence shows, it can also improve sleep quality which helps in better management of these issues.

7. Dahi

Greek yogurt is one of the most popular keywords when it comes to healthy food recipes. While Greek yogurt is highly beneficial, its Indian counterpart—dahi is just as good. In fact, dahi made at home can improve your gut health tremendously. Consuming dahi can also assist in improving digestion.

Add these desi superfoods to your diet today for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Ashwagandha: Is it helpful for stress, anxiety, or sleep? – Fact Sheet for Health Professionals. Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health (NIH) / U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. 2025.

Medicinal Qualities of Mustard Oil and Its Role in Human Health against Chronic Diseases: A Review. Asian Journal of Dairy and Food Research. 2019.

Health benefits of ghee: Review of Ayurveda and modern science perspectives. Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine. 2024.

Turmeric benefits: A look at the evidence. Harvard Health Publishing. 22 March 2024.

Ginger on human health: A comprehensive systematic review of 109 randomized controlled trials. NIH. 2020.

Functional and Nutraceutical Significance of Amla (Phyllanthus emblica L.): A Review. Antioxidants (Basel) NIH. 2022.

Probiotic potential of lactic acid bacteria present in homemade curd in southern India. Indian Journal of Medical Research. 2014.