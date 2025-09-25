Soya Chunks And Other "Healthy" Desi Foods That Are Worse For You Than You Think

In India, food is more than just sustenance— it is a huge part of our diverse culture. From rich curries to humble dals, we are known for the food, aren't we? However, a lot of mainstream Indian foods are carb-dense, low on protein and high in unhealthy fats. Fortunately, in the recent years there has been a shift towards consuming delicious food that is also healthy. But, there is a setback. For most Indians the rule of thumb is easy, green means healthy, potato means bad and so on. This rigid distinction is often vague and honestly, not reliable. Being mindful of what you eat is a complex and time-consuming task. What may work for you, may not work for someone else and vice versa.

A common issue that persists when trying to eat healthy is choosing healthy foods that are not really healthy. With the rise in awareness towards healthy eating, many foods are marketed as such while being subpar at best. In fact, more often than not, these “healthy” foods might be worse than you think. Read on as we discuss some common “healthy” foods options available in India and how they might actually be worst than you think.

These desi "healthy" foods are worse for you than you think

1. Soya chunks

Soya chunks are a popular choice in vegetarians in India. Marketed as the perfect source of plant-based protein, but is it? Emerging studies might disagree. While soy-based foods continue to have the scientific thumbs-up (for the most part), soya chunks is a different story. Soya chunks are often highly processed and behave differently as compared to more natural varieties of soy such as tofu or tempeh.

2. Palak paneer

Palak paneer is often the poster child for “healthy Indian recipes” but there's a caveat. Spinach is high in oxalates, which are compounds that inhibit absorption of iron and calcium. Combining it with paneer significantly reduces your absorption of calcium from the paneer. Next time you want to have palak paneer, we suggest you prepare them separately!

3. Tandoori protein

Are you trying to get your diet on track while staying social? You first preference at a restaurant might be tandoori chicken or paneer tikka. It makes sense, it's not fried, low is carbs and delectable! Unfortunately, “tandoori” varieties of food (especially outside) are often drenched in oil and artificial food colouring to give it the lip-smacking taste.

4. Instant breakfast

Instant breakfast options such as ready to eat upma or masala oats have gained momentum since they work as a great alternative for people too busy to prepare breakfast from scratch. However, these mixes often include high amounts of salt, sugar, stabilisers and refined flours to improve texture and shelf life.

5. Multigrain atta

Yes, multigrain flour is a great addition to your diet. However, pre-packaged multigrain flour available in the market often include refined flour with very small amounts of whole grains (like oats, bajra, etc.). If you wish to add it to your diet, get the flour made from scratch through a local shop near you so you know what is actually going into your wholegrain atta.

6. Low-fat dairy snacks

Low-fat dairy snacks like lassi or myth dahi are often considered a healthier snack as compared to junk foods. However, oftentimes manufacturers compensate for flavour loss with sugar, stabilisers or starches. The best way to consume these is by making them at home and opting for healthier sweeteners as opposed to sugar.

What is the takeaway?

No food is inherently “bad.” What really matters is how you consume it. Being mindful of the ingredients, portions, frequency of consumption, preparation, etc. can help you enjoy a healthy meal without losing on the taste.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

